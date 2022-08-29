Mayor Earnell Brown (center left) and former state Sen. Bob Steinburg (center right) are joined by Perquimans Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson (second from right) and Winfall Mayor Fred Yates (right) and other officials for the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the near completion of the new S-Bridge in Hertford, Saturday.
Mayor Earnell Brown addresses the crowd on hand for the ribbon cutting for the nearly completed S-Bridge in Hertford, Saturday. Behind her (l-r) are former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan; North Carolina Department of Transportation Division 1 Engineer Win Bridgers; and Perquimans Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson.
HERTFORD — Nearly 200 Perquimans County residents helped christen Hertford's nearly completed new S-Bridge on Saturday by attending a ribbon cutting and then either walking or biking across the span.
North Carolina Department of Transportation Division 1 Engineer Win Bridgers thanked those waiting on the Church Street side to cross the bridge for attending the ribbon cutting event.
“It’s great to see everyone here as we give the community a close-up look at the new Hertford S-Bridge, nearing completion here on the Perquimans River,” Bridgers said.
“It’s not easy replacing a 92-year-old icon, but we at the NCDOT hope that once you get a chance to walk or bike across this state of-the-art bridge, the communities of Hertford and Winfall will be just as proud of this new bridge as they were of the old one.”
Perquimans County Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson, Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown and Winfall Mayor Fred Yates also welcomed the crowd and thanked NCDOT for its job constructing the bridge.
Billed as a “Community Day” in honor of the S-Bridge's nearing completion, Saturday's crowd helped mark the historic occasion by crossing the bridge to its Winfall side. Residents, some with dogs, walked and strolled across, while bicyclists pedaled and wagon riders rolled.
The 93-year-old swing span of the former Hertford “S-bridge” which connected Hertford and Winfall was removed in July 2021. Contractors loaded the truss onto two barges, which will temporarily house the bridge sections near Missing Mill Park. Preservation efforts are underway to put the structure on permanent display.
The truss's removal was part of the almost $50 million project to replace the aging Hertford swing span bridge.
Connie Jaklic, who along with her husband Frank recently renovated the historic yellow bridge tender's house bordering the bridge, were part of the Hertford Rotary Club delegation that crossed the span dressed in matching Rotary blue shirts.
“The walk was great, it was so nice to see so many folks come out to walk and bike the new bridge and causeway," Connie Jaklic said. "Lunch at Larry’s was good, first in a long time.”
She was referring to Larry's Drive-In, the local eatery located on the Winfall side of the bridge.
While Saturday's ribbon cutting allowed residents to walk or bike across the new bridge, the span is not scheduled to open to vehicle traffic for a few weeks.
Those who enjoyed crossing the bridge on Saturday could see some areas still needing a final coat of concrete. Other areas need filling and scoring in order to make the span even. Contractors also need to complete some grinding and lane striping and install signage before the bridge can open to vehicles.
Right now, the bridge could be open to vehicles by late September or early October if the weather cooperates, DOT officials have said.