An Elizabeth City convenience store sold the first top-prize winning ticket in the North Carolina Education Lottery's new CA$H PLU$ game.
Annabelle Raby of Plymouth who won $200,000 in the game, purchased her $5 ticket from the Speedway on U.S. Highway 17 South.
“It still hasn’t hit me that I won,” Raby said Monday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
“I almost passed out when I scratched off the ticket,” she told lottery officials. “I was shaking and my heart was beating really fast.”
Raby took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.
“I am gonna get a car,” said Raby. “I don’t have one and I know I need one.”
CA$H PLU$ launched in March with six top prizes of $200,000. Five remain to be won, the lottery said.