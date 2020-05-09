Twenty-one area nonprofits are recipients of $27,000 in grants from the first round of funding from the Albemarle Area United Way’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.
The AAUW started the fund last month as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt throughout the economy.
Any certified nonprofit working to meet health, education or economic needs arising from the pandemic was eligible for grants from the fund, AAUW Executive Director Bill Blake said. Higher priority would be given to agencies providing food and nutritional assistance to persons affected by the pandemic.
Agencies awarded grants received between $500 and $2,500, Blake said. Recipients included:
• Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families for its Child Care Health & Hygiene program
• Interfaith Community Outreach for its Essential Human Needs program
• Greater Albemarle Area Chapter of the American Red Cross for its blood drive efforts
• Boys & Girls Club of Edenton for its Virtual Club programming
• First United Methodist Church for its La Casa Program
• Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh for its Emergency Assistance Program
• Albemarle Commission for personal care items for its Meals on Wheels program
• Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start for its Childcare Resources & Referral program
• Perquimans Education Foundation for its Feeding Our Children program
• Port Discover for its Take Home Science program
• Roanoke Island Food Pantry for food pantry supplies
• Food Bank of the Albemarle for emergency food distribution
• Gates Emergency Ministries for its food drive-through
• Elizabeth City Salvation Army for its food assistance program
• Girl Scout Council of the Colonial Coast for its Virtual Badge kits
• Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity for employee & homeowner support
• Food for Thought for its programs feeding hungry children
• Hatteras Island Meals for emergency food distribution
• Edenton Chowan Food Pantry for emergency food distribution
• Edenton-Chowan Education Foundation for student summer jobs
• Pilmoor Memorial United Methodist Church for emergency food distribution.
Total donations to the AAUW’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund to date total $42,262. According to Blake, the agency plans to disburse $14,562 in Round 2. The deadline to submit applications for second-round funding was Friday.
The United Way is still soliciting donations for the fund. To make a donation, call 252-333-1510 or email www.albemarleareauw.org.