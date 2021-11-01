A 21-year veteran of the Elizabeth City Police Department who oversees the agency's administrative division is the city's new interim police chief.
Capt. Larry D. James Sr. began his duties as interim police chief earlier today, interim City Manager Ralph Clark said in a press release.
James will oversee the police department while the city seeks a permanent chief to replace Eddie Buffaloe Jr., who retired from the city on Sunday to become secretary of the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
According to the press release, James began his tenure with the city police department in August 2000. After rising through the ranks to Police Officer III, James was promoted to sergeant in 2005 and then to lieutenant in 2016. Buffaloe promoted him to administrative captain on Dec. 11, 2018.
Chief Deputy James Avens was also considered for the interim position but Clark said James was the best candidate.
“Captain James stood out to fill the need that we had,” Clark said. “(Avens) has done a nice job filling in and we appreciate that.”
Clark reached out to different community members and personnel within the police department during the search and said James stood out.
“James seemed like the best candidate to keep us going in the direction I thought we ought to go,” Clark said. “First, we want to maintain the smooth sailing within the department, meaning we don’t want turmoil to build. We want to have the same thing in the community and he seemed to fit both of those (criteria). He seemed to be accepted by both based on the information that I was able to gather.”
Clark said he expects that both James and Avens will seek the chief of police position. That decision, however, won’t be made until spring when the city hires a new manager.
“I assume both of them will (seek the permanent job) because it is a pretty darn good position,” Clark said. “They are both local and it is hard to get good qualified local people. But that decision will be made by the permanent city manager.”
James has served in the department's Field Operations Division, Office of Internal Affairs as recruiting sergeant, and in the Support Services Division as a division commander. In his role as administrative captain, James supervised the police department’s division commanders, overseeing their daily operations while serving as a member of the police chief's Executive Command Staff.
James could not be immediately reached but the press release states he "is excited to lead the department during this transitional season and looks forward to serving the police department, the city of Elizabeth City, and the citizens of our community in this way."
James received his bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Elizabeth City State University and his master of science degree in criminal justice from Troy University in 2019. He has an advanced certificate in law enforcement from the state of North Carolina, is a 2015 graduate of the state's Law Enforcement Executive Program, and a 2019 graduate of the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Program.
James was vice president of the 79th Session of the Administrative Officers Management Program, which he graduated from in 2017. He is currently a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.
A lifelong resident of Elizabeth City, James and his wife have seven children and two grandchildren. He attends Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.