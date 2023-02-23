...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Neuse and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
23 become US citizens at Edenton naturalization ceremony
EDENTON — Twenty-three new U.S. citizens from 20 different countries were welcomed by nearly 100 other U.S. citizens at Chowan County's 1767 Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 17.
Immigration Officer Frank Wallace said the citizenship applicants came from every corner of the world. The countries they represented included the United Kingdom, China, India, the Philippines, Thailand, Russia, Ecuador, Vietnam, Fiji, Ghana and Eritrea.
U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle presided at the ceremony, swore the new citizens in and welcomed them to full participation in American life.
Other officials offering words of welcome were Robert Hopkins of the N.C. Division of State Historic Sites, Beth Taylor of the Daughters of the American Revolution and U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C.
Boyle said citizenship ceremonies like the one in Edenton are significant because they offer moments of reflection for all Americans.
“It’s an expression of patriotism and belief in America," he said. "These are all people who made a choice. They all came from somewhere else and want to be Americans. I was born American, and you probably were too, but those who choose to be Americans are special people. It’s very uplifting and inspiring.”
He said the new citizens had accomplished much to reach the naturalization ceremony. To be naturalized, applicants for U.S. citizenship must live for five years as “honorable residents of the United States,” Boyle said. During that time, they must learn English — if it is not native tongue — and must pass a written test.
“They need to learn about the history and government of America, things that many people born here don’t have any idea about,” Boyle said.
Rinyn Smith came to America from the Philippines with Fletcher, her husband of 13 years, in 2008. She said the naturalization ceremony was an emotional event for her. She came close to tears as she repeated the oath of citizenship.
Asked what it was about America that made her want to become a citizen, she said, “It is a free country.”
Prince Segbefia came to America three years ago from Ghana.
“I wanted to come to this country for the opportunities,” he said.
But since then, Segbefia has invested more in the U.S. than most other applicants for citizenship.
“I had been here for one year when I realized I wanted to join the Army,” Segbefia said. “I had a friend who was in the National Guard. He told me how great the Army was. I come from a background in accounting. I like structures. The Army is all about structure, so I joined.”
After he and the country's newest citizens were sworn in, Segbefia, dressed in his Army uniform, performed his first civic duty as an American citizen: he led everyone assembled in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.