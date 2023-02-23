EDENTON — Twenty-three new U.S. citizens from 20 different countries were welcomed by nearly 100 other U.S. citizens at Chowan County's 1767 Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 17.

Immigration Officer Frank Wallace said the citizenship applicants came from every corner of the world. The countries they represented included the United Kingdom, China, India, the Philippines, Thailand, Russia, Ecuador, Vietnam, Fiji, Ghana and Eritrea.


