Three Elizabeth City State University graduates who were commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army on Friday — Derek Felton Jr., Demarkus Moore and Xavier Smith — reaffirm their oath of office during Saturday's commencement ceremony at ECSU.
Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon congratulates an unidentified graduate during ECSU’s 176th commencement ceremony in the R.L. Vaughan Center, Saturday. The university conferred 245 degrees to graduates during the ceremony.
Dr. Gwendolyn Boyd, an educational leader, STEM advocate and former official in President Barack Obama’s administration, addresses around 245 graduates and a packed house at Elizabeth City State University’s Vaughan Center Saturday. Boyd told graduates that they should take immense pride in their ECSU degree and that success requires hard work.
The featured speaker at Saturday’s 176th commencement ceremony told Elizabeth City State University graduates that success has to be earned.
Dr. Gwendolyn Boyd, an educational leader, STEM advocate and former official in President Barack Obama’s administration, addressed around 245 graduates and a packed house at ECSU’s Vaughan Center Saturday. Boyd told graduates that they should take immense pride in their ECSU degree and that success requires hard work.
“The only place that success is found before work is in the dictionary,” Boyd told graduates. “I encourage you to always be prepared no matter where you are going, bring your ‘A’ game. Own the room when you walk in. Know that you are well able to take on the world and be victorious Vikings no matter where you go.”
Elizabeth City resident Jazmyne Smith was one of three graduates who shared this year’s Bearer of the Mace Award, which is presented to the ECSU graduate, or graduates, who entered the university as a freshman and achieved the highest cumulative grade-point average over four years.
William Bailey, of Roxboro, and Keeley Weber, of Gates County, also shared the award. All three graduated with a 4.0 grade-point average.
Smith earned a degree in biology with a minor in chemistry and now plans to attend physician’s assistant school, hopefully, she said, at Eastern Virginia Medical School.
“I always knew I was going to come here because by mom went here and it is a really good college, very affordable,” Smith said. “I have a lot of good memories with all of my professors. I actually went to Hawaii to do some material science research.”
Weber earned a degree in kinesiology and was a member of the ECSU women’s tennis team. She said a meeting with kinesiology professor Dr. Jennifer Brown before she enrolled sealed the deal to attend ECSU.
“When I met Dr. Brown for the first time and she said, ‘I will push you,’ that was really exciting for me,” Weber said. “I also wanted to play tennis here.”
Weber will enroll in the physical therapy school at Western Carolina in the fall.
“I either want to do sport’s medicine or work with disabled children,” Weber said.
Bailey graduated with a degree in aviation science and plans to return to Roxboro and enter the ministry in June. He already has his private pilot’s license and will earn his commercial license later this week.
“This is just a blessing from the Lord,” Bailey said. “I’ve been here for three years now and I really enjoyed my time here. I really liked it because it is a small school and you get to know your professors and the other students really well.”
In addition to ministry work, Bailey hopes to be a flight instructor, using the position to earn valuable flight hours experience.
“I will flight instruct on the side,” Bailey said. “I don’t know where it (flying) will go from there.”
Student Government Association President Dorian Record spoke at Saturday’s commencement, telling fellow graduates that he owes everything to ECSU and that “I am ECSU forever.” He was also an ex-officio member of the ECSU Board of Trustees.
“Being a voice for the students to the administration has been a blessing,” Record said before the ceremony. “I got to help major changes to the university.”
Record, of Oriental, received a degree in criminal justice and he has applied to become a probation officer with the state’s Department of Public Safety. He also plans to get a master’s degree in criminal justice administration with the ultimate goal of becoming a Secret Service agent.
Record is also a member of the N.C. Army National Guard, joining after he graduated from high school.
“I’ve always had a passion for criminal justice because I love the idea of helping people,” Record said. “That (National Guard) is in line with helping people.”
Record visited ECSU during his junior year in high school and said he “fell in love with the school.”
“ECSU is so family-oriented and there is a lot of happy energy here, good vibes here,” Record said. “I felt that there was no other place for me.”
Saturday’s ceremony also included recognition of Dr. Shyamal Kumar Das, who received the 2023 University of North Carolina Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching. Das, a professor of homeland security and sociology, was among 17 faculty members selected by the UNC Board of Governors for the honor, one of the highest in the UNC System.