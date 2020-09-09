Another Hertford County resident has died of complications from COVID-19, raising that county’s death toll from the respiratory disease to 24 and increasing it to 68 in the eight counties served by the district health department.
Albemarle Regional Health Services announced the death on Wednesday, saying only that the person was over the age of 65.
The person’s death follows five virus-related deaths in Hertford County reported by ARHS on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 case count in ARHS’ eight-county region, meanwhile, rose by 26 Wednesday to 2,450. Of those cases, 346 were active. That’s 17 fewer than on Tuesday.
Additionally, the number of those who’ve recovered from the disease in the region rose by 42 on Wednesday, surpassing 2,000.
ARHS also explained Wednesday how it determines a death is attributable to COVID-19. ARHS was asked about that process after it disclosed on Friday that a recent death in Hertford originally listed as COVID-19-related turned out, after further review, not to be related to the virus.
Amy Underhill, Healthy Communities coordinator and public health education supervisor for ARHS, noted in an email that all deaths related to COVID-19 “go through a rigorous process” before health officials say it was virus-related.
Underhill said when a person with COVID-19 dies, it’s important to look at other contributing factors, noting that death certificates can list up to three “causes/contributors” to a person’s death.
“One example is when someone tests positive and then later is cleared of the virus with a negative test,” she said. “If that individual dies it must be determined if the death was related to COVID or another cause.”
Underhill noted that COVID often “exacerbates” health issues caused by chronic diseases. It also can increase complications for the person suffering those underlying diseases, she said.
Underhill said ARHS’ decision to reclassify the recent Hertford County death as not related to the virus also happened in another county earlier in the pandemic.
“Deaths can also be moved to other counties based on actual residence,” she said. “Deaths in nursing homes are counted as residents of the nursing home. Deaths in the hospital are designated by the county of residence.”
Underhill pointed to an example Wednesday in which the county of a person’s death changed. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services dashboard reported Wednesday what appeared to be a third COVID-19-related death in Chowan County. The county of the person who died, however, was Hertford.
“In this particular instance, this death was assigned to the wrong county,” she said.