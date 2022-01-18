A second man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of three people in Elizabeth City last month.
Terence Seymore, 37, of the 500 block of Ownley Road, Elizabeth City, was indicted Jan. 3 on three counts of first-degree murder, court documents show.
Deputy police Chief James Avens confirmed Tuesday that the charges stem from the Dec. 2 shooting incident near the intersection of Perry and Jordan streets that killed 18-year-old Jaquan Tobias White, 39-year-old Takeyia De’Shay Berry, and Berry’s 3-year-old daughter, Allura Pledger.
City police have declined to release details of the incident, but Kimberly Lee, White’s mother, told The Daily Advance last month that her son and the others were shot while seated inside a vehicle near the Perry-Jordan intersection.
Lee said one of her son’s friends had come by their house and picked him up to go play basketball at Enfield Park. On the way they stopped and were listening to some music when “all of a sudden they were shot,” she said.
Lee said her understanding is that someone standing near the car in which her son was a passenger was the intended target of the shooting.
“There was nobody in the car who was a target,” Lee said.
City police have refused to confirm Lee’s statement.
They have released the names of three other people wounded in the Dec. 2 shooting: Roderick White, 40, of the 800-block of Brooks Avenue; James Harris, 29, of the 1000 block of Landfill Road; and Terry Griffin, 20, of the 100-block of Graves Avenue. All three were treated and released from an area hospital.
Seymore was being confined Tuesday at Albemarle District Jail without bond for the murder charges. He was also being held in lieu of $1,001,000 secured bond for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and three counts of shooting into occupied property causing serious bodily injury.
Jail records show Seymore is also being held in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond for failing to appear in court on charges of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle without a license and failing to report and accident.
Another city man, Rickey Etheridge Jr., was also indicted Jan. 3 in the Dec. 2 triple homicide. Etheridge, 34, of the 1100 block of Megan Drive, was recently returned to North Carolina after signing a waiver of extradition in Norfolk General District Court last week. Etheridge, who was at Albemarle District Jail on Tuesday, was arrested Dec. 15 in Norfolk, Virginia, on a fugitive warrant.
N.C. Public Safety records show that only months before the Dec. 2 triple shooting, Etheridge had completed parole for a previous conviction on a charge of possessing a firearm while a felon.
Etheridge also has previous convictions for assault by pointing a gun, possession with intent to sell schedule II of a controlled substance, and possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance.