A second Chowan County resident has died from COVID-19, the region’s health department reported Monday.
Albemarle Regional Health Services said the person was over 65 and succumbed to complications from the highly contagious respiratory disease.
The death marked the 47th in ARHS’ eight-county region since the first death was reported in Bertie County on April 1.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the region meanwhile rose to 1,461, an increase of nearly 80 since Friday.
Each county reported at least one new case, with Hertford, Pasquotank and Bertie counties reporting double-digit increases. Hertford reported the largest increase in cases since Friday: 33.
The number of active cases also rose to 256, an increase of nine since Friday. Hertford, with 72, and Pasquotank, with 71, reported the most active COVID-19 cases. Camden reported 33 active cases. No other county had more than 27. That’s an active rate of only 17.5 percent.
The number of those who’ve now recovered from COVID-19 in the region rose to 1,154, which is about 79 percent of all cases. A current statewide figure for those who’ve recovered from the virus was not available on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website on Monday.
The number of statewide COVID-19 cases rose, meanwhile, to 136,844, an increase of 626. That’s far fewer than the new number of cases — 1,954 — reported on Sunday.
COVID-19-related deaths rose to 2,172 while the number of those hospitalized with the disease rose slightly to 1,111.
The number of completed COVID-19 tests in the state rose above 2 million on Monday. The percentage of positive tests fell to 5 percent.
Among area counties, only Hertford, with a 13 percent rate, had a positivity rate tracked by the DHHS website.