The second of two men charged with firing weapons at a third man in Elizabeth City's downtown more than a year ago has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a charge connected to the incident.

Tavori Ditron Lindsey, 36, was sentenced in federal court in Raleigh by U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle on Wednesday after pleading guilty in October to possessing ammunition while a felon, a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina states. 