The second of two men charged with firing weapons at a third man in Elizabeth City's downtown more than a year ago has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a charge connected to the incident.
Tavori Ditron Lindsey, 36, was sentenced in federal court in Raleigh by U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle on Wednesday after pleading guilty in October to possessing ammunition while a felon, a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina states.
According court documents, Lindsay and a second man, Amos Dekendric Parker, 36, were involved in an altercation with a third man outside a nightspot near the intersection of East Colonial Avenue and McMorrine Street on Sept. 5, 2021.
The city of Elizabeth City’s street cameras captured footage of Lindsey firing an AR-15 style rifle at the third man as the man fled on foot, the release states. Parker is also shown firing a handgun at the man.
According to arrest warrants, the gunshots fired by the two men broke glass in several downtown buildings and damaged city property. Police recovered several .223-caliber and .45-caliber shell casings from the street where the shooting occurred, prosecutors said.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which a police report said happened on a Sunday afternoon just after 5 p.m.
According to an Elizabeth City police press release, Parker, who police said lived in the 100 block of Pritchard Street, was arrested Nov. 23, 2021, and charged with four counts of injury to real property, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed to the terror of the public, discharging a firearm in the city limits and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer.
Lindsey, who police previously said lived in the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue, was arrested Dec. 17, 2021, and also charged with four counts of injury to real property, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed to the terror of the public and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
Both men were later indicted on federal charges in federal court.
According to federal prosecutors, Lindsey is a convicted felon with prior felony convictions for common law robbery, second degree kidnapping, and selling or delivering marijuana. He also has several misdemeanor convictions.
Parker pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition by a convicted felon on Oct. 18, 2022, was sentenced to more than 8½ years in federal prison on Jan. 18.