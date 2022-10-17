An Elizabeth City man is in jail without bond after being charged with murder in last month’s shooting death of Erin Ashley Gibbs.
Timothy Lavon Laster Jr., 28, of the 100 block of Summerfield Street, was arrested Saturday by officers of the Elizabeth City Police Department, according to a police news release. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
A second suspect – Derontre Rashad Bell, 29, of the 800 block of Fourth Street – was arrested Sept. 30 and also charged with murder in connection to Gibbs’s death, police said. He was confined at ADJ without bond.
At around 7:20 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23, police responded to a report of a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street, police said. Gibbs, 38, was found in front of a residence and transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Gibbs, who lived in the 700 block of Oak Stump Road, was then flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
Elizabeth City Police announced about two weeks ago that they had obtained a warrant for Laster’s arrest.
The shooting remains an open investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (252)-335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.