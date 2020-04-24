Albemarle Regional Health Services reported Friday that a second Bertie County resident has died from COVID-19.
ARHS said the person, described only as over age 65, died from complications from the highly contagious novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease.
ARHS said it would not release further details about the person, citing its desire to protect the privacy of the person’s family.
“We are extremely saddened by the loss of one of our community members,” ARHS Director Battle Betts said in a press release. “We extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones. Our heart goes out to all those suffering from this virus.”
The death is the fourth in the eight-county district served by ARHS. Besides the two Bertie residents, ARHS has reported the deaths of one Pasquotank County resident and one Hertford County resident.
Meanwhile, the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the eight-county region rose to 115 on Friday, as Pasquotank, Bertie, Hertford and Perquimans counties all reported new cases.
Pasquotank’s number of cases rose by one to 34, while Bertie’s rose by three to 34. Hertford’s case count jumped by nine to 23 and Perquimans, which had been reporting eight cases, saw its number climb to 10.
Total cases for Currituck, Chowan and Gates remained unchanged from Thursday. Camden County has no lab-confirmed cases of the virus.
ARHS said the large increase in Hertford’s lab-confirmed cases was the result of an outbreak at the Rivers Correctional Institution, a privately operated prison in Winton that houses federal inmates. ARHS said there currently are nine inmates and 10 staff at the prison who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.
ARHS said its communicable disease staff and staff with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services have been “proactively working” with the prison facility.
“Local and state guidance has been provided in order to manage the situation and mobilize resources and actions to limit additional spread of the virus at the facility,” ARHS said in its press release. “Individuals are isolated and their symptoms are being monitored.”
ARHS said additional testing at the prison would be provided as needed.
The outbreak at Rivers Correctional Institution is the second at a prison facility in ARHS’ district. Pasquotank Correctional Institution has reported an outbreak in which 19 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 49 inmates at PCI have been tested for the disease; 30 of those tests have come back negative, the Department of Public Safety’s website showed Friday.
Although the region now has 115 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, Betts said the agency is “very encouraged with the number of recovered cases” it’s reporting. The public health agency released data Friday showing only 62 of 115 cases are now considered active, about 54 percent. Forty-nine of the cases are patients who’ve recovered.
“ARHS is continuing to provide contact tracing of positive test results and, coupled with containment and mitigation strategies, we expect to continue to reduce the spread of the virus in the region,” Betts said.
Contact tracing is the effort to determine with whom COVID-19 patients have had contact.
Statewide, the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday rose by more than 400 to 8,052. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease rose to 269, 16 more than on Thursday.
Four-hundred seventy-seven people were being treated at a hospital for COVID-19 on Friday, a decrease of nine. The number of tests performed to detect the virus rose to more than 100,000, an increase of more than 4,000 since Thursday.