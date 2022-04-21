Three candidates still actively campaigning for two Second Wards seats on Elizabeth City City Council took part in a Candidates’ Informational Forum sponsored by the Pasquotank branch of the NAACP Wednesday night.
Incumbent Chris Ruffieux and first-time candidates Rose Whitehurst and Javis Gibbs participated in the forum at the Pasquotank County Courthouse held ahead of next month's municipal election.
Jon Nettesheim is also on the May 17 ballot but he has informed elections officials that he is moving out of the ward and thus is not eligible to serve.
First Ward candidate Joe Peel, a former city mayor, also took questions along with the Second Ward candidates. Peel and Johnson Biggs are running unopposed for the council's two First Ward seats. Biggs did not attend Wednesday's forum.
Like they did for a mayoral candidates' forum held Tuesday night, forum organizers provided a list of possible questions to the council candidates before the event but selected only a handful to ask.
Referencing the firing of former City Manager Montre Freeman last fall, one of the questions asked candidates about the process for hiring and firing the city manager. City Council’s only hiring and firing duties relate to the city manager’s position.
Ruffieux, an information technology executive who was elected in 2019, said if re-elected, he plans to propose that the city create a new position of communications, engagement and outreach specialist whose job, in part, would be to keep citizens informed of city business, including key city hires.
Ruffieux, one of four councilors who voted to fire Freeman without cause in September, noted that City Council discussions on hiring and firing are confidential as required by state law.
“In regard to this issue, this individual (communications specialist) would provide clear and factual information on where we stand in the hiring process,” Ruffieux said. “The specialist could also seek input from citizens on what they feel are the most critical skills and experience in this position.’’
Gibbs, a longshoreman and lifetime city resident, said City Council must show integrity and transparency in the hiring and firing process. He said the city needs to offer competitive compensation packages to attract the best employees.
“When it comes to firing, I firmly believe it would have to blatant neglect of job duties, inappropriate conduct and things of that nature,” Gibbs said. “Everybody makes mistakes. We have to take that into consideration before we just fire someone or hire someone because of mistakes they made in the past. Everybody deserves a second chance.’’
Whitehurst said it is critical to hire leaders for the right reasons and that those leaders need to have the “right skill sets” to help manage the city. Whitehurst is a nurse working with the Veterans Administration and is also a coordinator for the SOULS Ministry meal program.
“This city is in a financial mess and we need a team on City Council that recognizes that a priority has to be effective management,” Whitehurst said. “We have to work together as a team. Our citizens that elect us, they expect us to show up. They expect us to conduct ourselves in a professional way and work in the best interests of the city.”
The candidates were also asked how they would promote racial and social justice in the city in the aftermath of the deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies a year ago.
Whitehurst said her work with SOULS has allowed her to see the “social disparities” in the city. She said more resources need to be allocated to make the city safe.
“Social and racial justice, fair treatment of people of all races and equal opportunity, this city is in need of that,” Whitehurst said. “We need to identify the racial disparities, we need to identify the social disparities, we need to identify ways to offer more resources and support for this population. We have to be the voice for those that cannot speak for themselves.
Gibbs worked for the state Department of Corrections for 10 years and said police department policies and procedures, including its use-of-force policy, need to be reviewed.
“I have knowledge in that area and personal experience tells me that there were things that were done wrong (by the Sheriff’s Office),” Gibbs said. “We need to have law enforcement that is highly trained not just in use of force but in de-escalation training, how to deal with mental health and substance abuse people and sensitivity and racial training. All those things take money but all those things are very important.”
Ruffieux said the city needs to look at the county’s recent Police2Peace initiative that made several recommendations on how to improve relations and understanding between law enforcement and citizens. He also supports forming a Citizen’s Advisory Council similar to what the county has formed that would “provide community input and dialogue” about policing.
“I believe the city may benefit by examining and considering recommendations from the Police2Peace,” Ruffieux said. “The information is there and we should see what ideas the county may want to adopt.’’