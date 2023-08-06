COROLLA — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has euthanized a 12-year-old mare struck by a vehicle, the second horse the nonprofit has had to put down in the past two weeks following a collision with a vehicle.

The Wild Horse Fund said on its Facebook page Saturday that it received a report about 7:30 a.m. from a resident that a horse had been struck by a vehicle. The fund's veterinarian went to the scene and determined that the horse, a 12-year-old mare named Cora Mae, had fractured her tibia in multiple places. The extent of the injuries forced the fund to "humanely euthanize" the horse.


  