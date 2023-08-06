...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
2nd wild horse in two weeks euthanized after collision with vehicle
COROLLA — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has euthanized a 12-year-old mare struck by a vehicle, the second horse the nonprofit has had to put down in the past two weeks following a collision with a vehicle.
The Wild Horse Fund said on its Facebook page Saturday that it received a report about 7:30 a.m. from a resident that a horse had been struck by a vehicle. The fund's veterinarian went to the scene and determined that the horse, a 12-year-old mare named Cora Mae, had fractured her tibia in multiple places. The extent of the injuries forced the fund to "humanely euthanize" the horse.