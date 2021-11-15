Three central communications systems in the area are receiving nearly $700K in grant funding from the N.C. 911 Fund for radio and other equipment upgrades.
Both Pasqutoank-Camden and Chowan County received $331,021 and $154,037, respectively, for radio system upgrades, a press release from the N.C. Department of Information Technology states. Perquimans County received $209,107 for equipment upgrades, the release states.
The grants are part of the $8.45 million awarded by the N.C. 911 Board to 12 local “public safety answering points,” or PSAPs, in 12 counties and cities. The board also set aside more than $6 million for three statewide communication system projects.
The grants will fund improvements to 911 PSAPs, radio-and-dispatch equipment upgrades and creation of new PSAPs, the board said. The three statewide projects include an orthoimagery system, data analytics and interpretive services.
“The N.C. 911 Board is pleased to announce this year’s grant awards to enhance the state’s 911 technology to support PSAPs across North Carolina,” said L. V. Pokey Harris, executive director of the North Carolina 911 Board. “These grants ensure that PSAPs are equipped with the best resources to keep our state’s residents and visitors safe.”
The 911 Board also set aside $5 million for consolidation and cooperative efforts among PSAPs.
State lawmakers created the 911 Board in 1998 to manage both landline and wireless 911 services and to administer the state’s 911 Fund. The fund, which is administered by the Department of Information Technology, is used to support equipment purchases for all 911 PSAPs in the state.