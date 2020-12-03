Usually when the state tells a county it’s moved up an economic tier it’s cause for celebration. That’s because it means, at least in the state’s eyes, the county’s employment numbers and other key economic indicators have improved significantly.
That’s particularly true when a county is one of 40 designated as Tier 1 counties — those considered the most economically distressed — and it moves up to Tier 2.
But for small rural counties moving up a tier can also hamper their eligibility for some funding streams important to economic development efforts and other community initiatives.
“It’s a mixed bag,” Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath acknowledged this week after learning the N.C. Department of Commerce had raised Perquimans from a Tier 1 county to a Tier 2 county for 2021.
The Commerce Department also raised Chowan County from Tier 1 to Tier 2 and moved Camden County up to Tier 3 status, giving it a designation also held by Outer Banks counties such as Dare and Currituck and metropolitan counties like Wake and Durham.
The Commerce Department releases the tier rankings annually. Required by state law, the rankings are based on an assessment of four key economic factors in each of the state’s 100 counties: unemployment rate, median household income, population growth, and assessed property value per capita.
Commerce then ranks counties according to an analysis of the four factors. The law creating the tier system requires 40 to be designated annually as Tier 1, 40 as Tier 2, and 20 — considered the least economically distressed — as Tier 3.
Because economic conditions change, not all counties remain in their designated tier from year to year. In fact, according to the Commerce Department, 22 counties — including the three in the region — are changing their designations for 2021.
“Yes, it is a positive thing for Perquimans and it’s a reflection of just generally how positive things are going in our county,” Heath said of Perquimans moving up to Tier 2. “I will say, however, that the tier system probably doesn’t take into account the challenges that small counties face.”
Heath pointed out that last year Gates County moved to Tier 2 while Pitt County was designated a Tier 1 county.
“And that doesn’t make sense to me,” Heath said. “The inherent challenges that small counties face should be factored-in in some way.”
Perquimans has a good housing base and has seen positive growth in population, he said. But when it comes to developing industry and attracting companies to the county, losing the Tier 1 designation makes that more challenging, he said.
Perquimans’ population is now roughly 13,500, according to Heath. “We’re getting good residential tax base in Perquimans,” he said.
But Heath said the county is trying hard to attract businesses that will provide jobs for residents and that remains a challenge. When the county has been able to land new industries it has usually been partly because of incentives that could be offered because of the Tier 1 designation, which is now gone, Heath said.
Camden County Manager Ken Bowman said the county has been able to use grant funding for water and sewer infrastructure and will have a difficult time doing that now because it’s moving up to Tier 3 status.
“What this does is it means Camden will not have any opportunity to apply for any kind of grant funding for any further water and sewer projects in the county through the (N.C.) Department of Commerce,” Bowman said.
Bowman said he understands Camden’s employment rate has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic better than in many other counties, and median income has been strong. But the county remains small, with a population around 10,500, and that also should be taken into consideration, he said.
And most Tier 3 counties have much more of an industrial base than Camden has, Bowman added.
“I just can’t justify, based on these metrics, that Camden is a Tier 3,” he said.
Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard said that even though the Tier 2 designation means Chowan may no longer be eligible for some grant funding, the change is a positive recognition that the county’s economic conditions have improved.
Howard said that’s especially true in job growth. The county’s employment strength has improved over the past year from 84th in the state to 27th, he said.
Jimbo’s Jumbos and Regulator Marine have added jobs, Nebraska Plastics set up shop in the county, and Albemarle Boats has continued strong employment, Howard said.
So on balance the change in tier designations is a good thing for Chowan County, Howard said.