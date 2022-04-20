Three area Dollar Generals paid more than $30,000 in fines during the first quarter of the year because of what a state agency called "excessive price-scanner errors."
Two Dollar Generals in Chowan County — one at 1503 Virginia Road, Edenton; the other at 2803 Virginia Road, Tyner — paid the bulk of those fines, $29,380, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division. A third Dollar General at 1035 Holiday Island Road, Hertford, paid a $2,190 fine.
The three stores were among the 42 fined across North Carolina during the first three months of the year for failing a follow-up inspection of their price-scanner systems.
According to a NCDA&CS release, the agency's Standards Division conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of businesses’ price-scanner systems to check for accuracy between the prices they advertise and the prices clerks ring up at the register.
If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager before conducting a “more intensive” follow-up inspection later. Penalties are assessed if a store fails the follow-up inspection.
Chad Parker, measurement section manager in the Standards Division of the NCDA&CS, told The Daily Advance in February that the 2% figure is a national standard for scanner error rates set by the National Institute of Standard Technologies.
In addition to penalties, stores found in violation of the 2% error rate are subject to re-inspection every 60 days until they meet the 2% error rate. Stores face additional penalties if they fail a re-inspection.
The inspections also report "undercharges" — when the store is ringing up merchandise below the stated price — but those aren't counted against the retailer, the NCDA&CS said.
According to the NCDA&CS, the Dollar General at 1503 Virginia Road, Edenton, paid its $15,000 fine following four inspections. An initial inspection in August 2021 found a 16% error rate based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A followup inspection in September found a 12.67% error rate based on 38 overcharges in a 300-item lot.
Subsequent inspections in November and January found error rates of 13.67% and 16%, respectively, based on 41 and 48 overcharges, respectively, in 300-item lots. The store passed its most recent inspection in March, NCDA&CS said.
The Dollar General at 2803 Virginia Road, Tyner, also recently passed its most recent inspection in March. But according to NCDA&CS, the store failed an initial inspection in August 2021 when inspectors found a 14% error rate based on seven overcharges in a 50-item lot.
The store also failed followup inspections in September, November and January, when inspectors found error rates of 11.33%, 33% and 31%, respectively. Those error rates were based on overcharges of 34, 99 and 93, respectively, in 300-item lots.
The Dollar General at 1035 Holiday Island Road, Hertford, also passed its most recent inspection in January. The store failed two prior inspections, in October and November, after inspectors found error rates of 14% and 5%, respectively. The first failed inspection was based on seven overcharges in a 50-item lot, the second on 15 overcharges in a 300-item lot.
NCDA&CS said two other Dollar General stores in eastern North Carolina — at 124 East Sam Potts Highway in Lake Waccamaw and at 26038 N.C. Highway 12, Waves — also paid fines for excessive price-scanner errors during the three-month period. Two Walmarts — one at 5226 Sigmon Road, Wilmington, and the other at 1002 N. Spence Ave., Goldsboro — also were fined for high error rates, as was a Family Dollar store at 102 Five Points Road, Goldsboro.
State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler indicated in the release that the agency is seeing an uptick in stores with price-scanner errors.
“As many stores continue to suffer from staffing shortages due to the pandemic, our Standards Division has seen a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors,” he said. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount.”
According to Parker, an average of 275 stores fail price-scanner inspections every year. NCDA&CS tries to inspect those stores that have failed an inspection at least once a year, he said.
Of the 22 stores fined for excessive price-scanner error rates in the last quarter of 2021, 13 were Dollar General Stores. Of the eight listed in NCDA&CS's most recent press release, five are Dollar General stores.
Asked in February about state officials' contention that retail stores are struggling to keep up with pricing changes because of the fast pace of inflation, Dollar General’s public relations office released the following statement:
“Dollar General is committed to pricing accuracy for items purchased in our stores. Where a pricing anomaly is identified, Dollar General takes prompt action to address and correct the situation.”
Addressing NCDA&CS' contention that staffing shortages are hampering stores’ efforts to quickly update prices, Dollar General said: “We also continue to see strong applicant and employee staffing levels in our North Carolina stores.”