Three area counties are among 58 across the state that leapt into this week’s list of counties identified as high risk for COVID-19 illness and causing adverse effects on the healthcare system.

Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans all have been designated high risk, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Camden and Chowan are listed as medium risk, while Gates County is designated as low risk.