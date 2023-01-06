Three area counties are among 58 across the state that leapt into this week’s list of counties identified as high risk for COVID-19 illness and causing adverse effects on the healthcare system.
Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans all have been designated high risk, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Camden and Chowan are listed as medium risk, while Gates County is designated as low risk.
The number of high risk counties was 10 last week, compared to 68 the public health agencies reported Thursday. Each of the three high-risk counties were designated medium risk last week.
The CDC appoints counties according to their risk of spreading COVID-19 at the community level as low, medium or high. In high-risk counties, residents are encouraged to wear a suitable mask or face covering while indoors in the public.
People who have health conditions that put them at greater risk if they contract COVID-19 should stay away from non-essential indoor public events where exposure to the respiratory virus is increased. The CDC also recommends people in high-risk communities to remain current on their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters and to get tested if they have symptoms.
The number of confirmed Pasquotank COVID-19 cases through the week ending Wednesday was 144. The total for the previous week, which ended Dec. 31, 2022, was 58, according to DHHS. The last reported death from COVID-19-related illness was one patient in Pasquotank on Nov. 19, 2022.
The number of confirmed Perquimans cases rose 43% from 22 the previous week to 51 as of Wednesday. The last reported death from COVID-19 in the county was one patient on March 26, 2022.
The number of confirmed Currituck cases doubled from 31 the previous week to 62 as of Wednesday. The last reported death from COVID-19 was one patient on Aug. 27, 2022.
In all three risk levels, the CDC recommends residents remain current on their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters. According to the CDC, the number of Pasquotank residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine is 32,310, or 81.1% of the total population.
In Perquimans, 67.8% or the total population — or 9,125 residents — have received at least one dose of vaccine. In Currituck those numbers are 24,211 residents, or 82.7% or the total population; in Chowan, 11,169 residents or 80.1% and in Gates, 8,103 residents, or 70.1% of the county’s total population.