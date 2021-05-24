The three Pasquotank sheriff's deputies cleared of criminal charges in the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. April 21 aren't returning to work just yet.
County officials released a statement Monday indicating the three deputies who shot and killed Brown while serving drug-related arrest and search warrants remain on administrative leave.
Investigator Daniel Meads, Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn and Deputy Sheriff II Robert Morgan have been on leave since they shot and killed Brown inside his car outside his Perry Street home. Four other deputies who were part of the team serving the warrants but did not fire their weapons at Brown returned to active duty May 11.
District Attorney Andrew Womble announced last week that Meads, Lewellyn and Morgan would not face criminal charges in Brown's shooting. Womble said the deputies' shooting of Brown was justified because Brown put the officers' lives at risk by driving his car at them and making contact with one of them.
A few hours after Womble's announcement, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten released a video in which he said the three deputies would not be losing their jobs as a result of Brown's fatal shooting. Wooten said they would be disciplined and retrained.
In its statement Monday, the county noted Wooten didn't say the three deputies would be returning to duty right away.
"The Sheriff did not say or mean to suggest that they would be returning to duty immediately," the statement reads. "There are various steps that need to occur before they return to duty."
The county didn't elaborate on those steps, saying it couldn't provide more details right now.
Wooten hasn't said how the three deputies are being disciplined. None apparently have been demoted from their current positions, according to information the county provided Monday.
In his video, Wooten said the reason the deputies were being disciplined and retrained is that while the district attorney determined no criminal laws were violated in Brown's shooting, "this was a terrible and tragic outcome and we could do better."
"Every person in every job makes decisions," Wooten said. "In law enforcement we have a higher responsibility to do everything we can to make the best decision. We can always do better, and we must."
Wooten cited some examples of how the agency could have done better:
• Two deputies did not turn on body cameras, which he called "unacceptable."
• The Special Operations and Tactics Team that went to Brown's house to serve the warrants was supposed to have emergency medical services on standby near the scene. "While it would not have saved Mr. Brown's life based on his injuries, it's something we should have done better," Wooten said.
• The "threat assessment review" before a SO-AT action should be standardized and must be prepared in writing every time. "I will require this for all future tactical operations," Wooten said.
Wooten also said the SO-AT team will be re-configured and re-trained but he didn't elaborate.
Staff Writer Reggie Ponder contributed to this report.