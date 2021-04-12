MOYOCK — Two elderly residents were rescued and a third resident escaped on their own after their home caught fire in Moyock early Sunday.
Firefighters from Crawford and Moyock volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze in the 2000 block of Tulls Creek Road shortly after midnight, a press release states.
When Crawford firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy fire conditions on the front side of the single story structure and could see flames coming through the roof.
After a neighbor reported three residents were still inside the burning structure, a fire officer and sheriff's deputy entered through a door at the rear. One resident got out of the house on their own while two others were rescued, the release states.
All three residents were evaluated by Currituck County Fire-EMS crews and transported to a nearby family member's residence, according to the release.
Firefighters battled flames that quickly spread to the house's attic and roof before extinguishing the blaze. The fire was officially declared out and fire crews left the scene just before 3 a.m.
There was no mention of the fire's cause in the release.