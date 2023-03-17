...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Three members of a family are facing charges that include serious assault after they allegedly beat up a man who was trying to bail a fourth member of their family out of jail.
Jeremy Keith Lassiter, his wife Brittany Lassiter, and his brother Joseph Karl Lassiter, were arrested following an altercation in the parking lot at Albemarle District Jail Wednesday evening, according to a Pasquotank Sheriff's Office press release.
Deputies were called to the jail about 7:40 p.m. after learning a man had been assaulted in the parking lot, the release states. The man was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services where he was treated for his injuries.
According to the release, the man told investigators he had gone to the jail to bond out someone. While in the parking lot, the man said he was approached by two men and a woman. He said the two men began punching him in the face and kicking him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.
The victim said his assailants then took his wallet, cash, phone and keys and threw them into a storm drain.
According to the release, investigators identified the man's assailants as 38-year-old Jeremy Lassiter and 34-year-old Brittany Lassiter, both of the 100 block of Camelot Court, Elizabeth City, and 32-year-old Joseph Karl Lassiter of the 200 block of Orchard Drive, Elizabeth City.
All three were charged with assault inflicting serious injury and common law robbery. All three were released, the Lassiter brothers after posting $15,000 secured bonds and Brittany Lassiter after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Major Aaron Wallio of the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said Friday the alleged assault victim had gone to the jail to bond out Jason Lassiter, the brother of Jeremy and Joseph. Investigators believe the "motive for the attack" had something to do with a "connection" between the victim and Jason Lassiter, Wallio said.
Jason Kyle Lassiter, who was booked into Albemarle District Jail on Wednesday, was still there Friday evening, according to online jail records.
Arrest records show Jason Kyle Lassiter, 34, of the 1600 block of Penny Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with failure to appear in court for failing to pay child support. He was released after posting a $319.94 cash bond.
Wallio confirmed Friday he is the same Jason Lassiter the man was trying to bond out of jail Wednesday when he was attacked.