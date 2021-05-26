Elizabeth City police have arrested three more people on what appear to be protest-related charges while Pasquotank County officials are investigating vandalism to the front door at the courthouse.
A photograph provided by county officials Wednesday shows the wooden front doors to the courthouse spray-painted with the words "#Drew.B," an apparent reference to Andrew Brown Jr., the unarmed drug suspect shot and killed by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies attempting to serve search and arrest warrants at Brown's house April 21.
The spray-paint on the doors was apparently discovered Monday morning, according to a Sheriff's Office incident report. No other damage was reported to the courthouse, a county official said.
There is a security camera outside the courthouse, the official said.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking additional details. The spray paint on the courthouse doors appears to be the first reported instance of vandalism or damage connected to the Brown protests, which city officials have described as peaceful.
Elizabeth City police, meanwhile, have arrested three more people on charges that appear to be connected to the ongoing protests in the city over Brown's shooting death.
According to police arrest records, one person was arrested Sunday and two were arrested Monday on charges of targeted picketing of a residence. The three people arrested include Lydia Maria Sturgues, 32, of the 100 block of Shady Bluff Drive, Gastonia; Molly Jo Penrod, 26, of the 200 block of L&M Drive, Elizabeth City; and Jean Marie Ferebee, 38, of the 400 block of Perry Street.
Sturgues' secured bond was set at $2,000; the secured bonds for Penrod and Ferebee were each set at $250. Penrod and Ferebee were released after posting bond, the police records show. Sturgues' arrest report just states she was released after being formally charged at the magistrate's office.
The police records don't list the residence the three people are accused of targeting with their picketing.
A police spokesman referred a reporter to another police official who did not immediately return an email Wednesday.
All three suspects have first appearances in District Court scheduled for July 12.
More than 30 people protesting Brown's death have been arrested since he was shot and killed April 21. Some of those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct for violating the city's since-lifted nightly curfew. Others were charged with impeding traffic during protest marches.
Seven others were charged last week with failure to disperse. One man, Robert Baldwin, 28, was charged with assault on a government official and vandalism of personal property. Police did not respond to a request Wednesday for details about his arrest.