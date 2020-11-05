EDENTON — Edenton police have identified three suspects being sought in connection with a shooting incident last month.
Police said Denzel Evans, Kory Gilliam and Darren Valentine are persons of interest in the Oct. 20 shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. and Cox avenues.
Police responded to a reported shooting in the 800 block of MLK Avenue around 6:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Edenton police are seeking information from anyone who may have been in the MLK Avenue area at the time and witnessed the incident. They asked witnesses call the department's criminal investigation division at 252-482-5144, ext. 106, or 337-4878. Callers may also phone the department's tip line at 252-632-0303.