Three teenage duck hunters were rescued from Currituck Sound early Wednesday after their boat began taking on water and capsized.
The teens, ranging in age from 16-18, left the boating access area at Poplar Branch in a 14-foot aluminum jon boat around 5:30 a.m., Sgt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission said.
About a half mile from the boat ramp, the teens decided the water was too rough and tried to return to shore, Beardsley said. Their boat began taking on water over the stern and capsized, spilling the boys and their hunting gear into the water.
None of the teens was wearing a lifejacket, Beardsley said. They clung to the side of the boat and one of the teens used his cellphone to contact Currituck 911.
Firefighters from Currituck Fire Station 5 responded with a skiff and were able to rescue the three teens from the water, Beardsley said. Currituck Fire-EMS provided medical treatment to the teens at the scene. It did not appear any of them were injured.
N.C. Wildlife is investigating the cause of the incident, Beardsley said. He said the teens were not from the immediate area and were "ill prepared for the strong winds and rough seas" on Currituck Sound Wednesday morning.
Beardsley reminded both hunters and boaters to always check the weather before heading out on the water.
"Adding decoys and other hunting gear affects the performance of your vessel, and always wear your lifejacket," he said.