More than 30 downtown Elizabeth City businesses and venues will be open Friday evening for September’s First Friday ArtWalk.
The monthly showcase of artists, artisans and musicians kicks off at 4 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m.
As part of ArtWalk, Divine Illumination Holistic Healing and Whispering Wind Meditation will host “sound bath meditation” — weather permitting — at Waterfront Park at 7 p.m.
On Fearing Street, Shut Up & Listen Records will host “Vinyl Night.” At 608 E. Fearing, Electric Garden will host “The Art of Juicing” and Sinia of BEYOUJEWLERY, while at 603 E. Fearing, Shae Scott of SAS Designs will showcase her custom home signs and gifts at the Lazzy Frog.
In addition, Dee Harper of Uniquely Creative will display her crochet dolls, shawls and beaded bracelets at Eclectic Jewelry & Design at 513 E. Fearing.
On Poindexter Street, Bijoux Vibes will host Emily Martin and Jessa Kimbra, artist and owner of Dear Alchemy, who will give a live painting demonstration.
Over at 116 N. Poindexter, Studio 511 Art & Soul will host the Teen Sketch Club from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and a Date Night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Big Boss Burritos, located at 110 N. Poindexter, will host Brittany Ayres of BNB Custom Solutions, while next door at The SweetEasy, Evan Nowarah of Sad Church will perform original music on guitar and ukulele. At 206 N. Poindexter, Kin’Folk Mobile Axe Throwing will host “Glow and Throw” starting at 7 p.m.
More than a third of Friday’s ArtWalk venues are on Main Street. In the 500 block of E. Main, InStitches will host Jonah’s Lemonade Stand. Water’s Edge Boutique at 507 E. Main will host Face Painting with Ms. Shelia; PIPs and Company; Tula XI; Chris Pelton Epicture; Dana Simpson; JC Godfrey Art; Baked by Amanda; HoneyBee Artisan Goods; Jaden Sawyer of Kaz Creations; and Arianna Conklin.
The Virginia Dare Arcade & EC Pizza Co. will also host Face Painting with Ms. Shelia and handmake ceramics maker Lindsay Doughty. Small Town Trendz, at 510 E. Main, will host Mixcraft spirit infusion kits; SEAPUPCO; and 7 Chakra Chronicles and its handmade jewelry and crystals.
At Arts of the Albemarle, Katherine Wassink will exhibit her fiber art, while 2 Souls Wine Bar at 513 E. Main will host live music by Chris and Mandy Whitehurst from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
In the 600 block of East Main, Sanctuary Design Co. will host the Albemarle Area Paint Out Pals who’ll be painting outside on the sidewalk. Also in the 600 block of E. Main, Jade Whale Co. will host Sarah from Painted Pier.
Harbor Pharmacy, at 606 E. Main, will host Kim Robinson of the Collins Clay Company who’ll display her handcrafted clay earrings. Harbor Centre, also at 606 E. Main, will host graphic artist/designer Jesse Miller, who, along with Egads, will unveil an art brand logo for the new Sagos on the River.
Sultry Scent Company and Earthbound NC will be open at Harbor Center, but will not feature artists. Also open but not featuring any artists will be the Kraken Coffee House at 615 E. Main and Glimmer Beauty Lounge at 601 E. Main. Port Discover also will be open for members only until 7 p.m. at 611 E. Main.
On Water Street, Zaribel’s will host cookie decorating by Cakes d’Amore from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and bounce houses for kids. Registration is required for the event at www.cakesdamoreUS.com/classes. Bee’s Southern Creations will be at Cozy Carolina Boutique at 105A S. Water. Latitude 36 will be open at 400 S. Water but is not hosting an artist.
In the 100 block of N. Water, John Baldwin will perform live music at The Market from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. In the 200 block of N. Water, Dice Goblins will host Colors by Cassie and Trinkets & Toadstools Jewelry by Cat.
On Colonial Avenue, Ghost Harbor Brewing Company will feature artist Alicia Pomp in Pailin’s Alley. The musical group The Beekeepers will also perform from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
At Pine & Porch at 105 E. Colonial, Megan Leary will exhibit her floral arrangements. At Crank’s Shoe Repair at 509 E. Colonial, Ernest Banks will exhibit the artworks of William C. Hoffman.