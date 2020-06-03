About 300 residents Monday night in Elizabeth City protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police made history, the protest’s organizer said.
“We made history tonight,” said Angela Spain, noting that Monday’s protest in a field off Corsair Circle happened without violence. “We did something.”
Spain was referring to the fact similar protests of Floyd’s death in U.S. cities, including in nearby Greenville on Sunday, have turned violent, resulting in property damage and looting and have prompted police to use tear gas against protesters.
None of that happened at Elizabeth City’s protest of Floyd’s death Monday night.
Sgt. Latoya Flanigan of the Elizabeth City Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that the Spain-organized protest was peaceful, and had resulted in no injuries, arrests or reports of damages to personal property.
Instead, a group of city residents — many of whom were wearing masks to guard against the spread of coronavirus — gathered in the former football field to listen to brief remarks by several speakers, including Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten. The group included residents of all ages, races and sexual orientation, each showing up to express frustration and concern over the death of Floyd, 46, and other African Americans at the hands of law enforcement.
“I’m here because I think in order to create change we need to unite,” said Shannon Hayden, of Elizabeth City. “I think what happened in Minneapolis is just evil.”
Hayden was referring to the May 25 death of Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police. According to press reports, Floyd was arrested earlier in the day on suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill.
In video shot of the arrest, one of the arresting officers, who is white, is shown kneeling on Floyd’s neck. In the video, Floyd is seen chest down on the ground and is heard telling the officer kneeling on him that he can’t breathe. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital and a medical examiner said he was the victim of a homicide.
The four police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were swiftly fired Tuesday, May 26, after the video surfaced. In addition, Derek Chauvin, the officer identified in the video as kneeling on Floyd’s neck, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Protesters have called for charges against the other three officers but none had been filed as of Tuesday.
Hayden said she is worried that police rely on racial profiling as part of their routine patrol work.
“I’d like to see them tone that down a lot,” she said.
Jackson Cooper, also from Elizabeth City, said he and about four others in his group were attending the protest to support black citizens who feel victimized by police.
“We’re here to show our support, as a white person we care about them,” he said.
Another protester, Saoirse Scott, drove up from Edenton with her friends to participate.
“I came out tonight because it’s painful to witness what’s happening in our country right now,” she said.
Speaking before the event got underway, Spain said she thought the peaceful protest would be good for the community, including local police.
The Elizabeth City Police Department was more than cooperative helping her organize the rally, she said.
“What really touched us, is they really, really wanted to do something,” said Spain, referring to police.
For example, she said the city expedited her request for an assembly permit. What normally takes three to four days for permit approval she got done much sooner, she said.
Spain said she doesn’t believe all police are to be feared. There are some people, however, who shouldn’t be police officers, and they need to be culled from police departments.
“There’s always a bad weed,” she said. “We have to get rid of those weeds.”
Spain, who goes by the username Angela Marie on her Facebook page, helped set the tone for Monday’s protest, making it clear in her updates prior to the event that it would not be a venue to express violence.
“We are NOT RIOTING!!!!,” she posted. “We want to avoid any chaos!! We are peace. We are love. We are light. We are UNITED!”
Also attending Monday’s event was Corey Bradford, a city native who is now a songwriter and professional singer. Bradford sang the Gospel hymn, “His Eye is On the Sparrow,” to great praise and applause.
Also speaking briefly at Monday’s protest was John Maurice, president of Mid-Atlantic Christian University. Maurice thanked the youth for participating and for holding a peaceful protest.
“We have been given a mandate to care for each other,” Maurice said.
Also speaking briefly was Daniel Spence, pastor at Victory Praise and Worship Center, in Elizabeth City. Spence said he was pleased by the many different people who turned out for the protest.
“It’s a different look out here than what I expected to see,” he said.
Spence reminded attendees that bringing about change requires participation at the ballot box. He produced a stack of voter registration forms and encouraged anyone who wasn’t registered to see him after the event.
Before concluding his remarks, Spence quoted Desmond Tutu, a South African Anglican bishop and anti-apartheid human rights activist.
“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor,” Spence said. “If an elephant has its foot on the tail of the mouse, and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.”
In his remarks, Wooten told those in attendance that he will not tolerate any deputy using excessive force during an arrest.
“Excessive use of force will not be tolerated at the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office,” he said, adding that his department also doesn’t tolerate racism or discrimination.
A number of area law enforcement agencies, including Wooten’s sheriff’s office, assisted city police in monitoring Monday’s demonstration. Part of that monitoring included alerting nearby businesses of Monday’s protest ahead of time.
City police Chief Eddie Buffaloe said his department provided the advance notice to allow business owners time “to make the best decision regarding their business and the safety of their staff and patrons.”
Some businesses took advantage of the advance warning to protect their property from potential damage.
Performance Chevrolet, which is located a few blocks west of where the protest was held, moved all its new vehicles off the lot. At Walmart later Monday night, pallets stacked with what looked like bags of fertilizer or potting soil were seen blocking each of the store’s entrances.
At Monday’s protest, Spain noted how businesses along Ehringhaus Street and at other locations closed early and took precautions against looters.
“They’re worried that this is going to turn into a war,” Spain said. “I want to prove to them that we can do this.”
Buffaloe suggested Monday’s protest had achieved its aims.
“By all accounts it was very inspiring and successful and peaceful assembly,” he said Tuesday.