A couple years ago, Charlotte Jones was getting all “Cs” at Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College.
But thanks to hard work, Jones was able to turn her academic performance around and this past weekend, she graduated cum laude from the early college high school.
Jones was one of 32 EC-Pasquotank Early College students to walk across the stage at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center on Saturday. Many were dually enrolled in both high school and the community college, allowing them to complete not only the requirements for a high school diploma but a two-year associate degree as well.
“I’m glad this all paid off,” said Jones who plans to major in English at Western Carolina University next fall. She’s looking forward to the experience.
“We have some ex-students who say that university is actually easier than going to high school and college at the same time, so I feel like I’ll definitely be well off in college,” Jones said.
Saturday’s graduating class was only the second at the early college.
Addressing graduates, interim Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Ingram told them the U.S. Department of Labor predicts that members of the Class of 2022 may have between 14 and 18 jobs by the time they turn 38.
Quoting the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, Ingram told graduates that the “best way to predict your future is to create it.”
Later, graduate Gavin Morris provided the senior message. He joked about how graduates were “introduced to the evil world of college at the age of 15” and described the struggle they all went through adjusting to online learning when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.
Morris plans to attend Elizabeth City State University in the fall and study aviation science. His goal is to become a pilot.
“(Early college) really prepared me very well because I got to take college classes all the way through high school,” Morris said later in an interview. “I took more college classes than high school classes, so I definitely think I’m ready for university.”
Joshua Edmondson, who led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance during Saturday’s ceremony, said he plans to study business and marketing at UNC Charlotte this fall.
“I got my associate’s degree in two years and I already have one degree and am moving on to another one,” he said.
After all 32 of her classmates were presented their diplomas, Ajaylah Snowden-Billups announced it was time for the ceremony’s final act.
“It is now time to turn your tassels,” she said excitedly to fellow graduates.
Afterward, graduates and their families made their way outside the Performing Arts Center to take photographs.