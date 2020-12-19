WINTON — As many as roughly 320 people could be left without jobs after a private prison firm closes its facility in Hertford County, the county manager said.
Rivers Correctional Institution in Winton, which is operated by the private firm GEO Group, represents about 3.4% of the county’s total workforce, Hertford Manager David Cotton said.
“Rivers Correctional Institution has been an exceptional corporate citizen and partner for nearly two decades,” he said. “GEO-Rivers has been one of the county’s single largest employers, offering a wide range of employment opportunities for Hertford County residents. As well, GEO-Rivers is one of the top five single largest taxpayers in Hertford County.”
GEO Group Inc. has operated Rivers Correctional Institution for 20 years under contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Last month, the bureau announced that it will not seek to rebid its contract with GEO before the current contract expires March 31.
George C. Zoley, chairman of GEO Group Inc., attributed the bureau’s decision to a decline in prison populations.
“Federal prison populations in the United States have experienced a decline, more recently as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Zoley said. “We expect to market the Rivers Correctional Facility to other federal and state agencies.”
Rivers Correctional can house up to 1,450 inmates and its contract with the federal government generates roughly $43 million a year, according to the news release.
GEO Group’s website describes the prison as occupying 347,155 square feet spread over nearly 260 acres in Winton. Its campus includes four housing units, recreational areas, and additional buildings for programs, prison industries and administration.
Rivers Correctional hosts a program it calls Continuum of Care, which provides job skills training, educational opportunities and other rehabilitative options to help prepare them to gain employment when released.
Another program, called Moral Recognition Therapy, is offered to help reduce the chances an inmate returns to prison after being released.
“This specific program uses measures to improve inmate moral reasoning and positive identity of self,” Cotton said.
Rivers Correctional Institution was built to house adult male inmates convicted of felonies in the District of Columbia, according to GEO Group’s website, geogroup.com. That’s because the National Capital Revitalization Act of 1997 ruled that felons convicted within the District be housed in privately-run, contracted facilities.
The Bureau of Prisons signed a contract with GEO Group in March 2000, and in 2015 the bureau renewed its current contract with GEO Group, according to the website.