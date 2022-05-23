CAMDEN — Camden Early College presented diplomas to 33 graduates in a ceremony Saturday at the Camden County High School gym.
Valedictorian Haley Burley encouraged her classmates to “keep your eye on the goal, not the obstacles.”
Graduate Julius Chamblee said in an interview before the ceremony that he plans to move to Washington, D.C., this summer and enter an apprenticeship program in computer security.
Chamblee said Camden Early College provided him a good foundation for his future.
“They really know how to push everything that you need in life into your brain,” Chamblee said. “That’s the number one thing that they do.”
He said an important lesson he learned in high school was that it doesn’t matter how long it takes to accomplish something as long as you get it done.
Graduate Ava Crow will be attending Sweet Briar College in the Lynchburg, Virginia, area. She said she hasn’t decided on a major but is interested in some kind of career in the medical field.
“It has been quick,” Crow said. “Four years went by really fast. It has been fun. I’m going to miss it for sure.”
Olivia Mullen will be majoring in animal science at Virginia Tech. She rides horses, covering a wide range of activities from equestrian jumping to training young horses.
“Four years has flown by,” Mullen said. “I’m grateful for so many friends I have made.”
Mullen said she is excited about the future.
Jacob McFadden plans to study aviation at Elizabeth City State University. He earned an associate’s degree from College of The Albemarle as part of his high school program and said it was a good experience despite the stress of taking college classes.
Principal Gwen Stevens said in her remarks at the ceremony that 21 of this year’s 36 graduates — three did not attend the ceremony — earned an associate degree or diploma from COA in addition to their high school diploma.
Salutatorian Mackenzie Boose encouraged fellow graduates to be kind and understanding toward all people.
“We are adults now,” Boose said. “With that comes responsibility to pay attention and care about what is going on in our world.”
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell offered best wishes to the Class of 2022.
“We will all be rooting for your future success,” he said.
Tamara Bush-Del Vecchio, a Camden Early College teacher who gave the commencement address, encouraged students to help others and to be willing to receive help.
She said when she was in high school someone gave her advice that she eventually learned was wrong — that the only person you can ever trust is yourself because everyone else will let you down.
“I believed that lie for years,” she said.
The truth is that true strength lies in inviting others into your life and sharing your stories with them, she said.
“You will meet someone who needs your help, and you will be the one who can help them because you have the story that they need to hear,” she said.