EDENTON — Area Head Start teachers protested Friday what they called unfair and unannounced cuts to pay and benefits.
About 35 Head Start staff protested in the parking lot outside the main office of the Edenton-based Economic Improvement Council, which operates Head Start centers in the area. A few carried signs.
Teachers in the crowd said they are not necessarily on strike but are concerned about changes in pay and are looking for answers before they return to work.
Attempts to reach EIC Executive Director Landon Mason Friday were not successful.
Centers closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and reopened about a week ago under a plan for virtual instruction.
One teacher said Friday that since returning to work Head Start staff are on probation and will not be eligible for health benefits until the probationary period is over.
Another teacher said she was troubled by not being told their pay had been reduced. She said teachers found out about the pay cut when they got home and opened their checks.
Another said they don’t plan to work until something is done about pay.
“We used to be salaried and had salary contracts,” she said. “This year, we’re no longer salary and we have the same amount of school degrees as regular pre-K teachers.”
The youngest teacher in the group attending Friday’s protest said students are the top priority for teachers. Therefore, teachers should be the top priority for the administration so that teachers can focus on student needs, she said.
“They should take care of us so that we can take care of the children,” the teacher said. “There’s nothing more important than the children and their education. So there’s no reason that you have teachers out here today on a Friday where classes should be in session working to find out why our pay has decreased.”