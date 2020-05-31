More than 3,000 area residents filed an initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits in April, and more than 77 percent of them cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason.
That's after 2,436 people in five area counties filed an initial claim for jobless benefits in March, 84 percent of whom cited the pandemic as the reason.
That's according to the N.C. Department of Commerce, which released data on unemployment claims last week. The department plans to release county unemployment rates on Wednesday.
As defined by the U.S. Department of Labor, an initial claim for unemployment benefits is one filed after a person's separation from an employer. Not everyone who files for a claim is eligible to receive payments.
While the number of area residents who filed initial claims for unemployment in April was nearly 650 higher than in March, the 77 percent citing the pandemic as the reason was actually lower as a percentage than the previous month.
The five-county region's percentage of initial filers citing the pandemic for their filing in April was also lower than the 80 percent of initial filers statewide who cited that reason. According to the Department of Commerce's Division of Employment Security, 494,728 people filed initial claims for benefits, with 395,794 citing the pandemic as the reason.
All area counties reported significant increases in the numbers of residents filing an initial claim for unemployment insurance in April.
Pasquotank County, which reported the most people filing an initial claim, also reported the largest increase — nearly 300. In March, 980 people filed an initial claim, 797 of whom — 81 percent — cited the coronavirus pandemic. In April, 1,274 people filed an initial claim, 962 of whom —75 percent — cited the pandemic as the cause.
Currituck reported the second largest number of initial filers in April, 890. Of those, 721, or 81 percent, cited the pandemic. In March, 841 Currituck residents filed initial claims, 737 of whom — 87 percent — cited the virus as the reason.
Perquimans saw 352 initial filers in April, 264 of whom — 75 percent — cited the pandemic as the reason. That compares to March, when 242 people filed initial claims and 209 of whom — 86 percent — cited the pandemic.
In Chowan, 342 people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits in April, 260 of whom — 76 percent — cited the pandemic. In March, 242 cited initial claims, 209 of whom — 86 percent — cited the pandemic.
Camden, which saw the fewest initial filers in the region, had 225 in April, 180 of whom — 80 percent — cited the pandemic. In March, 155 people filed initial claims, 129 of whom — 83 percent — cited the pandemic.
The Commerce Department also released "continued claims" data, which tracks week to week claims for benefits. People claiming and receiving unemployment benefits are required to file a weekly certification that confirms their employment status. The data are considered a "good indicator of (current) labor market conditions," according to a department press release.
All area counties also saw dramatic increases in April in the number of people continuing their unemployment claim.
In Pasquotank, the number of continued claims in April totaled 1,427. Of that number, 1,137 cited the pandemic for their claim. In March, the number of continued claims was 447. Of that number, 314 cited the pandemic.
Currituck saw 1,213 people continuing claims in April, 1,009 of whom cited the pandemic. In March, only 427 people continued claims, 317 of whom cited the pandemic.
In Perquimans, 368 people continued claims in April, 300 of whom cited the pandemic. Only 102 people continued claims in March, 70 of whom cited the pandemic.
Three-hundred-fifty-eight people in Chowan continued claims in April, 286 of them citing the pandemic. In March, only 95 people continued claims, 61 of whom cited the pandemic.
In Camden, 223 people continued claims in April, 183 of whom cited the pandemic. In March, only 76 people continued claims, 55 of whom cited the pandemic.