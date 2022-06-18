GREENVILLE — The Democratic candidate for Congress in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District expressed disappointment this week with her party for scheduling its annual state party conference the same weekend of the Juneteenth holiday.
On Wednesday the African American Caucus of the North Carolina Democratic Party announced a boycott of statewide party events set for this weekend, saying the party overlooked Juneteenth and Father’s Day.
The state party convention, executive committee meeting and “Unity Dinner” are scheduled for today at North Carolina Central University in Durham. Juneteenth is Sunday, but events are scheduled through the weekend. Sunday also is Father’s Day.
Collette Alston, president of the caucus, said Friday that her group had “high concerns” about the timing of the event and that the decision to announce a boycott was one backed by a majority of the organization.
“In the past we’ve had a lot of our summer business occur in July,” Alston said. “The timing of this didn’t make sense, felt like it was rushed and was really not communicated to everyone concerning the timing of the Juneteenth weekend. I had to act on the will of the body.”
Barbara Gaskins, who won the Democratic primary nomination in the 3rd Congressional District in May, issued a news release Friday saying she stands with the caucus and its decision to boycott the weekend events.
“I am highly disappointed in, and strongly condemn, the decision of the executive members of the NCDP to schedule this event in conflict with Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans,” Gaskins’ release said. “Today, I stand in support of the African American Caucus of the NCDP and endorse the boycott of the SEC Meeting this weekend.”
Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers told enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas, about Abraham’s Lincoln’s emancipation proclamation, issued Jan. 1, 1863, freeing those held as slaves in Confederate states.
The Associated Press reported that Alston told WRAL-TV in Raleigh that, given the pandemic, this year will be the first chance many people have had to gather to observe Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday last year.
Gaskins said in her release that the NCDP’s decision to hold its events the day prior to Juneteenth is in conflict with platform ideologies the party holds, to include the principle that “... every North Carolinian should be celebrated, and our state should keep pushing to be an inclusive, diverse place that welcomes everyone.”
“This blatant disregard of the day designed to celebrate African American independence hits me especially hard as the granddaughter of a slave and as a lifelong resident of eastern North Carolina who recognizes the real and ignoble history of our district,” Gaskins said in the release.
“The actions of the NCDP contradict the words they speak and the values they preach, and these actions only serve to widen the gaps that exist between the party and the people of ENC.”
The NCDP cannot rightly stand on a platform of inclusivity while ignoring the desires of the very constituents it claims to embrace.”
Gaskins said she is committed to the party’s mission and purpose, but said its lack of acknowledgment for the significance of Juneteenth “is to ignore both the sacrifices our ancestors made, and the historical contributions made by the black citizens of our state.”
NCDP chair Bobbie Richardson, a founding member of the caucus, released a statement on the issue.
“Saturday’s events at North Carolina Central University will honor and celebrate Sunday’s Juneteenth holiday as we conduct the business of the party,” Richardson said. “We look forward to gathering with folks from across the state to continue the work to elect diverse candidates up and down the ticket this November.”
Alston said she hopes the boycott sets a future precedent for the party’s handling of business.
“I hope in the future that we are not scheduling around any holiday, for that matter, the work of the party as we have not in the past,” Alston said. “As the AAC we are in constant motion of growth and supporting the Democratic candidates that support our interest year round around the state.
“It’s really insensitive we feel that the party is taking this particular weekend, especially when people get together for Father’s Day as well. It’s just inconsiderate and very desensitizing in understanding the Black community across the state.”
The African American Caucus of the NCDP consists of 300 to 500 members.