Four of the five candidates running for two Third Ward City Council seats discussed crime and city financial issues at a Candidates’ Informational Forum sponsored by the Pasquotank NAACP branch Wednesday night.
Incumbents Michael Brooks and Kem Spence are being challenged by Katherine Felton, Evelyn Strader and Charles Hill. Hill did not attend Wednesday’s forum.
The municipal elections are May 17 and early voting begins Thursday.
The candidates were provided a list of possible questions before the forum but only a handful were asked during the event.
The candidates were asked about a recent revelation by interim City Manager Richard Hicks that the city is facing a $1.2 million shortfall in water and sewer revenue along with other financial concerns and what they would do about transparency in the budget.
Brooks said Hicks is working on getting the city’s financial situation straight and believes Hicks’ experience in city government will correct the problem. Brooks is a minister and community activist who has served six terms on council.
Hicks, who started in late March, will serve as interim through the end of the year.
“When we get information like that, we have to trust those who are experts in the field,” Brooks said. “We are fortunate to have a city manager with 40 years of experience in that area.”
Spence said the city needs to find other savings or cuts to help eliminate the current projected deficit in water and sewer revenue. Spence works for the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Prison Division and has served four terms on City Council.
“There are other avenues we can visit to bring that $1.2 million down,” Spence said.
Felton said the city needs to be more transparent with citizens on how money is being spent. Felton worked for the city for 36 years and retired as human resources director in 2017.
“The city is spending taxpayer money to fund all the projects that the city does,” Felton said. “If elected, I will make it a point to let all of the Third Ward know what the spending is for. I will get their advice on what they would like the money spent on. This information needs to go back to the city manager.”
Strader said she believes the $1.2 million shortfall for is just “what we know” and said an audit of the city’s financial books needs to be done. Strader is an office manager.
“I believe there is more out there that we are going to find out,” Strader said. “Once this audit is done, it needs to be published for the citizens to see. We can’t plan anything, we can’t promise anything because we don’t know.”
The candidates were also asked about recent shootings in the city and what they would do if elected to keep citizens safe.
Before moving to the city, Strader lived in Norfolk, Virginia. She said a police initiative called Police Assisted Community Enforcement Program helped rid her neighborhood of crime and she would like to see a similar program in Elizabeth City. She said part of PACE included code enforcement.
“I’m not talking about grass that is two inches too high,” Strader said. “I’m talking about abandoned buildings with broken glass that are safety issues, where people can hang out and do drugs. These people that own these buildings at a minimum need to be forced to board them up.”
Felton said the city needs to work with the community to “take our children back.” She said the city needs to partner with local churches, civic organizations and other groups to have open conversations with young people.
“Our youth have been thrown away,” Felton said. “With them being thrown away, kids like that, they don’t get the attention that they deserve. They (young people) need jobs, they need activities. If we don’t give them positive things to do, the devil is going to give them something to do.”
Spence has worked in the prison system for 27 years and he has found that many inmates lack love and would like to see a program where older city residents mentor young people. He also suggested that the city have gun give-back or gun buyback programs.
“Love conquers all,” Spence said. “A lot of cities do that (gun buybacks) and it is effective. The police department needs to stop being reactive and be proactive. Some of that starts with training within the department.”
Brooks would like to have some high school and college students as ambassadors that would meet with City Council to provide their insights on problems in the city. He suggested paying the students $100 a month, saying “we have to get them involved.”
“I have mentioned this to council quite often,” Brooks said. “Let them tell us what they need to keep them here and keep them safe. They know where the gangs are, they know all this. I think it will work.”