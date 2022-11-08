...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Eddie Graham, the Democrat candidate for Pasquotank sheriff, campaigns at the Pasquotank Elementary polling site late Tuesday morning.
Nearly 5,000 voters have already cast in-person ballots in today's election in Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck counties as overall turnout approaches that in the 2018 mid-term election.
In Pasquotank, 1,236 in-person votes had been cast at the county's nine precincts as of 10 a.m. In Camden, the figure was 510 at the county's three polling sites. In Currituck, the figure was 2,354.
In Pasquotank County, the Providence (265), Nixonton (215) and Mt. Hermon (205) precincts were seeing the largest turnout today while the city's four precincts are seeing the lowest. According to the Pasquotank Board of Elections, the city's East precinct had seen 88 voters as of 10 a.m., while the North precinct had seen 84, the South precinct 66 and the West precinct 58.
A total of 8,632 one-stop votes and 377 absentee mail-in ballots also have been cast in Pasquotank. Combined with today's turnout thus far, that's more than 10,000 ballots cast in the election.
Pasquotank Elections Director Emma Tate called today's turnout, the one-stop voting turnout and mail-in ballot totals "pretty good" for a mid-term election.
By comparison, 13,579 votes were cast in Pasquotank in the state Senate District election in 2018, and 19,897 were cast in the presidential election in 2020.
In Camden, the South Mills precinct was seeing the biggest turnout so far: 219 voters. Courthouse precinct was next with 161 voters while Shiloh had seen 130.
Voting continued in Perquimans County without interruption Tuesday despite a brief power outage in the New Hope area.
Perquimans County Election Director Jackie Greene said a combined 804 votes were cast in the county's seven precincts by 10 a.m.
Greene said a power outage that appeared to affect a widespread area of Perquimans was not affecting voters' ability to cast ballots in the New Hope precinct. She said each voting machine at the polling site had an eight-hour battery charge that allowed it to be used even after the power went out.
In addition, election officials were planning to hook up a generator at the New Hope polling site in case the outage lasted an extended period of time.
"We've got a plan in place. We're getting a generator out there," Greene said around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
About an hour later, Greene said the outage was over and power to the New Hope polling site had been restored. She estimated the outage lasted less than two hours.
As of 10 a.m., New Hope was seeing the largest turnout of the county's seven polling sites, with 330 votes cast. Bethel was next with 159, followed by Parksville with 106, Belvidere with 83, West Hertford with 50, East Hertford with 40 and Nicanor with 36.
More than 3,500 votes had been cast in Perquimans County for Tuesday's election as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. That included 2,747 early votes and 123 absentee mail-in ballots that had been counted. Mail-in ballots can be counted if they're received by 5 p.m. on Monday as long as they were postmarked by election day, Nov. 8.
Political party officials on hand at the East Hertford precinct at the courthouse seemed pleased with the turnout.
"Turnout has been very good," said Susan Cyr as she passed out campaign material to voters. "We had a good amount of voters earlier and it's been pretty steady."
Tammy Miller-White also was pleased with the turnout. "It's a beautiful day and the people have been coming in pretty regularly."