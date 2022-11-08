Nearly 5,000 voters have already cast in-person ballots in today's election in Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck counties as overall turnout approaches that in the 2018 mid-term election.

In Pasquotank, 1,236 in-person votes had been cast at the county's nine precincts as of 10 a.m. In Camden, the figure was 510 at the county's three polling sites. In Currituck, the figure was 2,354.