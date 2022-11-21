Four local Democrats say they will vie for their party executive committee's nomination to succeed the late Bill Sterritt on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners when the panel meets early next month.

The Pasquotank Democratic Party committee plans to pick a nominee to complete the final two years of Sterritt's term when it meets in the community room at the Pasquotank Library on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., party chairwoman Laurie Slutz confirmed Friday.