Four of the eight Republican candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the state’s new 1st Congressional District attended a candidates forum in Elizabeth City Tuesday evening.
Brad Murphy, Brent Roberson, Will Aiken and Sandy Smith all took part in the forum hosted by the conservative Pasquotank Political Action Committee at Towne South Church of Christ. Around 75 people attended the event.
Four other candidates — Sandy Roberson, Ernest Reeves, Henry Williams II and Billy Strickland — are also running in the May 17 GOP primary. They did not attend Tuesday’s forum.
Democrats Julian Bishop, Jason Albert Spriggs, state Sen. Don Davis and former state Sen. Erica Smith are seeking their party’s nomination in the May 17 primary.
Incumbent U.S. House Rep. G.K. Butterfield is not seeking re-election after serving nine terms representing the 1st District. Butterfield announced his plan to retire after GOP lawmakers, who hold the majority in the Legislature, drew the 1st District to include more Republican-leaning voters. The district has since been redrawn to be more Democrat-leaning after critics successfully challenged all of the state’s congressional districts as an extreme partisan gerrymander.
The new 1st Congressional District comprises 18 full counties and one partial county in northeastern North Carolina. The counties include Bertie, Chowan, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Nash, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell, Vance, Warren, Washington and Wilson. Pitt is the county that’s partially in the 1st District and partially in the 3rd District.
President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump 53 percent to 46 percent in the new district in 2020. Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper won 55 percent of the vote in the district in 2020 while Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson won 47 percent of the vote that same year.
Smith was the GOP nominee in the old 1st District in 2020, losing to Butterfield 54 percent to 46 percent. But she said that strong showing forced Butterfield to retire and that she is the best candidate to flip the seat.
Smith, of Rocky Mount, touted her experience as a business executive and farmer.
“The Democrats are scared of me,” Smith said. “I have fulfilled my first campaign promise of 2020 and that was to send G.K. Butterfield packing. That is exactly what he did. If I had not done so well he would be still running today.”
Invoking former President Donald Trump’s signature slogan, Smith said, “I’m the America First fighter and I am going to go to Washington and fight for you.”
Murphy, of Macon, countered that he is the best Republican to defeat the Democratic nominee in November. Murphy said he has started three different global tech companies over the last 40 years that created over 5,000 good-paying jobs and said that experience will benefit the district.
“Leadership, vision, problem-solving and innovation — almost none of our representatives in Congress possesses any of those qualities,” Murphy said. “I possess all four. This is going to be a difficult race in November. I can win the middle, I can win the Black vote, I can win this general election. We don’t need more screamers. What we need are people that solve complicated problems.”
Roberson, a Williamston logger and contractor, also touted his business experience, saying that he built a company that started with $4,000 and one other employee into a company with 125 employees and $20 million in revenues in 10 years.
Roberson said if elected he would push for better pay for U.S. military personnel and securing the country’s southern border.
“We need to pay our military so they can be on the cutting edge. We need to look for the brightest and best people we can have in the military,” Roberson said. “Without a secure border, we don’t have a secure country. We’ve got to secure the border. If it is God’s will that I win, I can’t lose. If it’s not God’s will, I can’t win.”
Akin, of Henderson, has been in law enforcement for the past 14 years. He described himself as a Christian, conservative and — again invoking Trump —America First police officer. He claimed that politicians in Washington have for too long “robbed and pillaged” District 1 by sending jobs to China.
“If you send me to (Washington) D.C., I will fight these radical Democrats,” Aiken said. “I will be strong on the economy, I will be strong on the border, I will be strong on crime, I will strong on the military. We have enough criminals and lawyers in Congress, it’s time to send a cop.”