HERTFORD — Four horses have died and 12 others are being treated by veterinarians following an outbreak of a mysterious disease at a Perquimans County stable.
Carla Bundy, owner of New Hope Stables, said a Virginia-based veterinarian tested the animals for coronavirus, cryptosporidiosis, clostridium and salmonella, and none of the horses tested positive for the diseases.
In addition, preliminary tests on the horses’ food have come back negative. New Hope Stables is currently feeding the animals another type of food until what’s causing the animals to get sick can be determined. The stable is also using an alternate water source until testing on the current source is complete.
“The events of the past 10 days have been devastating to not only myself but to the entire barn family,” Bundy said, referring to the horses that have gotten sick and died.
Eight horses that remain at the stable are also suffering from the mysterious illness and are considered in critical condition, Bundy said. Six of those horses have required an intravenous drip.
Four other horses from the stable are under observation at N.C. State University where they are expected to remain until veterinarians determine what is causing the horses to get sick.
Brandee Phelps, who helps out at the stable, says she is very concerned about the horses’ welfare.
“They have done everything they can possibly think of and it’s not stopping it,” she said. “They had one of the horses autopsy done and it didn’t show anything. They are still doing more observations on that horse just to see if they can find anything. It’s heartbreaking when they can’t figure out what it is.”
New Hope Stables describes itself on Facebook as “a family owned and operated (stable offering) Seat, Jumping, and Basic Dressage riding lessons with an emphasis on communication and horse care.”
Bundy said she is grateful for the outpouring of community support her stable has received since people began finding out about the horses’ illness.
“I can never thank the community enough for all the support that has shown our small barn,” she said. “The outpouring of support has allowed us to seek out the very best specialist to solve this devastating mystery.”
Shanna Edwards of Oaks Veterinary Clinic of Smithfield, Virginia, is examining the animals.
Because care for the horses is expected to be expensive, New Hope Stables has set up a gofundme page at: https://gf.me/u/y2gyyq. Any leftover money raised by the effort will be used to care for other rescue horses in the area.
In addition, a barbecue and fried chicken fundraiser has been scheduled for Nov. 6 to help raise money to pay for the animals’ care. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Soul Hunters at 1367 N. U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City.
For more information, email Phelps at brandeedail@hotmail.com. For tickets, call Small Town Trendz at (252) 562-5626.