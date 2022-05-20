More than 40 restaurants in six area counties will be participating in this year’s Dine Out to Help fundraiser for Food Bank of the Albemarle the week of June 6-12. Each participating restaurant has agreed to donate a percentage of the revenue generated on one day of their choosing during the week to the food bank.
More than 40 restaurants in six area counties are scheduled to participate in next month’s Dine Out to Help Out, the annual fundraiser for Food Bank of the Albemarle.
This year’s fundraiser will be held the week of June 6-12. During Dine Out to Help Out, each participating restaurant agrees to donate a percentage of the revenue it generates on one day of its choosing during the week to the food bank.
According to the food bank, each dollar raised during the event helps the agency provide approximately four meals. Food Bank of the Albemarle serves 15 counties across northeastern North Carolina.
“We are excited to announce the return of (the) ‘Dine Out’ event for 2022,” said Liz Reasoner, the food bank’s executive director. “The funds raised through this hunger-relief initiative will provide nutritious food to thousands of people in need.”
Dine Out to Help Out was canceled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reasoner encouraged restaurant patrons to thank both their server and the business they work for for supporting the food bank “through this incredible fundraising event.”
Area restaurants planning to participate in Dine Out to Help Out and the county where they’re located include:
• Beaufort: Bill’s Hot Dogs; Down on Main Street; Pizza Inn of Washington, Inc.; Ribeye’s Steakhouse; and The Bank Bistro
• Chowan: 309 Bistro & Spirits; Edenton Bay Trading Co.; Edenton Coffee Bakery & Café; Shine Energy & Nutrition Bar; Sugared Fig Bake Shoppe; and Waterman’s Grill.
• Currituck: Eagle Creek Bar & Grill; Coinjock Marina & Restaurant; and Currituck BBQ.
• Dare: Awful Arthur’s; Country Deli; Henry’s Restaurant; Jolly Roger Restaurant; OBX Popcorn Shoppe; Pigman’s BBQ; Stack ‘em High Pancakes & So Forth; and The Pony & The Boat.
• Pasquotank: Andy’s Pancake & Steakhouse; Big Daddy’s Pizza; Captain D’s; Currituck BBQ; Cypress Creek Grill; Firehouse Subs Elizabeth City; Jersey Mike’s; Kathy’s Kreations; Montero’s Restaurant; Muddy Coffeehouse; Paradiso Roma Ristorante; Seven Sounds Brewing Co.; The Circle II Restaurant; The Kraken Coffee House; The Market; and The Sandwich Market.
• Perquimans: Bout Thyme Kitchen; Captain Bob’s BBQ & Seafood; The Clubhouse Restaurant at Albemarle Plantation; The Nicolson House; and Tommy’s Pizza & Family Restaurant.
For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit Food Bank of the Albemarle’s website at www.afoodbank.org.