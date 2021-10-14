HERTFORD — More than 40 voters cast ballots in Hertford’s six-candidate race for town council on Thursday, the first day of early voting for the town’s Nov. 2 election.
According to Perquimans Board of Elections Director Kathryn Treiber, about twice as many East Hertford voters cast ballots as West Hertford voters. But that’s not surprising since East Hertford has about twice as many registered voters as the West Hertford precinct, she said.
Treiber said Thursday’s first-day turnout was comparable to the first day of early voting for Hertford’s 2019 election, when the mayor’s seat was on the ballot.
The mayor’s seat isn’t on the ballot in next month’s election. However, there is a crowded race for the two open Town Council seats now held by incumbents Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman.
In addition to Jackson and Norman, who are seeking re-election, the four other candidates seeking election are former councilor Gracie Felton and first-time candidates Connie Brothers, Sandra Anderson and Martha Borders.
None of the 44 ballots cast on Thursday were for Winfall’s election, Treiber said. There, Valery McDonald and Preston White are seeking the two council seats currently held by incumbent councilors Kenneth Rominger and Arnetta Ormond, neither of whom sought re-election.
Voters in both towns may vote early at the county elections office at 601 S. Edenton Road St., Hertford, weekdays during regular office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 29. Early voting will also be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.