Woody Harrell (left) was already a veteran marathon runner when he last raced on Elizabeth City streets that will be part of today’s Coast Guard Marathon course. In this photo, Harrell is in the second row (yellow arrow) at start of the March 1975 10-mile Pasquotank River Run. Olympian Jack Bacheler (in the Florida track club jersey) won the race.
Woody Harrell displays his most recent Boston Marathon medal while standing in front of a photo of the first Boston Marathon in which he participated in 1973. Harrell plans to run in today’s inaugural U.S. Coast Guard Marathon.
It has been almost 47 years since he last ran a road race in Elizabeth City, but Woody Harrell has fond memories of the 1975 10-mile Pasquotank River Run.
“Wristwatch prizes to the top ten places attracted a really strong field, including more than a half dozen athletes who had run a marathon in under two hours, thirty minutes,” Harrell recalled recently.
“Olympian Jack Bacheler won in the excellent time of 50:46, edging Eddie Hereford by just 11 seconds. Of the 28 finishers, 15 of us were able to cross the line in under six minutes per mile pace.”
Harrell found his best race distance to be the marathon (personal record: 2:36:27), competing in several Boston Marathons and AAU Championship events, but always wished he could have raced the 26.2-mile distance in his hometown.
With the inaugural Coast Guard Marathon on tap Saturday, the Elizabeth City native will finally have his chance.
“I was so excited to hear about this new race, especially with the course going right by my birthplace, the site of the old Albemarle Hospital,” Harrell said. “Early spring in Pasquotank County is a great time to run, and what could be prettier than running along the river.”
Harrell noted that when you have trained for 50 years for a particular race, there is a good chance you may have peaked too soon: “With COVID restrictions and a number of nagging injuries, my last two years of running have been tough. However, right now I’m training much better than I was for last year’s Virtual Coast Guard Half Marathon. At age 74, my main goal will be to just finish, hopefully within twice the time of my ancient personal marathon best.”
Harrell says taking part in the Coast Guard’s first official foot race will be extra special because of his affinity for the old U.S. Lifesaving Service, the precursor of today’s modern Coast Guard.
“While working at Cape Hatteras National Seashore back in the 1970s, I was able to take part in re-enactments of the USLSS’s early 1900s Beach Apparatus Drill, also known as the Breeches Buoy drill,” he said.
Until the Coast Guard began using helicopters in the 1950s to perform shipwreck rescues, “beach apparatus” employed by crews on the Outer Banks was the preferred method. Harrell noted it was a lot safer than launching surfboats into violent, storm-tossed seas.
“That ‘living history’ experience gave me a deep appreciation for heroic work done by the Coast Guard every day.” he said.