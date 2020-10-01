More than 4,000 Elizabeth City utility customers with past-due accounts face having their power shut off because they failed to sign up for a plan to pay the city what they owe.
The city offered what it called COVID-19 "hardship" agreements to customers to pay past utility bills incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, only about 10 percent of customers with past due utility bills signed an agreement by Wednesday's deadline.
According to city officials, only 483 of the more than 4,700 customers behind on their utility bills signed a COVID-19 hardship agreement.
That makes them eligible to have their utilities disconnected, Assistant City Manager Angela Judge confirmed Thursday.
“Mayor and City Council have set the course, and yes, they would be subject to disconnect,” she said.
City officials were surprised by the low number of customers that sought to sign a hardship agreement, Judge said.
“Certainly, we would want a higher number of our citizens taking advantage of the additional assistance that we were offering so they can manage their personal finances and pay a long-standing debt to the city,” she said.
Utility bills sent to customers have a disconnection statement and a disconnect date on them. Judge said most customers with past-due accounts usually pay their bill before that date.
Before the pandemic, for example, the city on average disconnected 500 customers a month but only 50 of those stayed disconnected for more than 72 hours.
“What we have seen in the past is that many of our customers highlight that (disconnection) date and will pay just before that date,” Judge said. “It’s quite possible there could be more disconnects than normal if they didn’t take advantage of all the opportunities that were offered to them.”