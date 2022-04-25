Fourth Ward candidates taking part in last week's Pasquotank NAACP forum expressed criticism for county sheriff's deputies in last April's fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. and City Council for its decision last August to fire former city manger Montre Freeman.
Four of the six candidates seeking the Fourth Ward's two City Council seats in next month's city election took part in the forum held at the Pasquotank County Courthouse on Wednesday.
Incumbent Johnnie Walton and first-time candidates Donald Spencer, Barbara Baxter and Rogers Jones attended the forum. Candidates Bennie Murphy and Sandra White did not participate.
The city's election is May 17 and early voting starts Thursday.
Asked about the process for hiring and firing a city manager, Walton, who cast one of only two votes against firing Freeman, indicated that he is still critical of the 4-2 decision to terminate the employment of the city's first-ever Black city manager. Walton said he believes “super egos” on council led to the decision.
“That is when people get mistreated and they start breaking policies and that is not the way it should be,” Walton said. “When a person is fired for doing nothing wrong, for nothing, you exempted on your policies. You fired him without giving him an evaluation.’’
Jones pointed out that only six of eight councilors cast votes in the decision that ended up with Freeman's firing after only nine months on the job. Councilors Gabriel Adkins and Darius Horton both missed the meeting when Freeman was fired. Adkins later resigned his Second Ward and Horton decided not to seek re-election in the Fourth Ward.
“Two didn’t show up to vote and they knew what the vote was going to be about,” Jones said. “That’s not right. We as taxpayers, we pay their salaries to show up at these meetings, to make these decisions. City Council is hiring, there are a lot of openings. I have already applied for one.’’
Baxter said citizens need to have more input in the hiring and firing of the city manager and other issues. She also said councilors who are not present should be allowed to vote remotely via a video call or conference call.
“We need more input from our community to actually see how they feel,” Baxter said. “Councilors don’t know what is going on in the community and I think we should have town halls. We should come back to the community and not sit behind tables.”
Spencer said City Council should have provided more information to citizens on the reasons for Freeman’s firing.
“You just took a man’s career, gave him a severance package and sent him on his way,” Spencer said. “How do you turn a man loose just on hearsay? Let’s dig deeper into things like this before we turn someone’s career upside-down.”
Council voted to fire Freeman without cause, meaning they did not have to list a reason.
The candidates were also asked how they would promote racial and social justice in the city in the aftermath of Brown's deadly shooting by sheriff’s deputies a year ago.
Brown, a 37-year-old unarmed Black man with a history of drug convictions, was fatally shot by three sheriff’s deputies who had gone to his Perry Street residence to serve search warrants. The deputies were later cleared of criminal wrongdoing by District Attorney Andrew Womble.
Spencer called the shooting of Brown “uncalled for” and that it was not a justified use of deadly force.
“We had a truck of, I’m going to say savages, they jump out of the back of the truck,’’ Spencer said. “(Brown) got killed like he was a savage. That man just lost his life for leaving the scene.”
Baxter said law enforcement should have a “don’t shoot first policy” when serving warrants to non-violent suspects.
“Andrew Brown wasn’t violent, he wasn’t known to be carrying a gun,” Baxter said. “There should always be a plan A and a plan B. There should be more intel. There should be more mental well checks before people actually go out and serve these warrants.”
Jones, a retired city police officer, said planning is key to any law enforcement action that is potentially high risk in order to avoid what happened in the Brown case. He said the Sheriff’s Office could have “got” Brown anytime.
“I have worked drugs in this town for many years, but we had a plan” for making arrests, Jones said. “The plan was, you do surveillance. I do know that if you had watched the news before all this happened, it was happening all over the country. You knew sooner or later it was coming and you should have been prepared for it.”
Walton said Brown’s life was not given a fair chance and that his family was not given a fair chance. He said no matter the issue that if it is not addressed seriously there will be no changes.
“We shouldn’t be having these conversations now and nothing has been done,” Walton said. “We can make changes happen but you have to put the right people in place. Let’s get serious and go to the polls and put the right people in place.”