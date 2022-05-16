Elizabeth City's 4th Ward voters who haven't already voted early will have five candidates to choose from when they go to the polls Tuesday to fill two City Council seats.
The candidates include Johnnie Walton, the sole incumbent in the 4th Ward race, and first-time candidates Donald Spencer, Barbara Baxter, Roger Jones, Bennie Murphy and Sandra White.
The Daily Advance reached out to the five candidates recently to ask several questions about the city's future — the need for improved water-sewer infrastructure, the hiring of a new city manager and better relations among city council members. As of Friday evening, the newspaper's deadline for responses, only Walton, a retired educator, and Murphy, a retired law enforcement officer and former police chief, had replied. Their answers follow.
TDA: Elizabeth City has been told by outside consultants that in the next three to four years it needs to spend around $14 million to fix the wastewater collection system to stop rainwater from infiltrating the sewer system and another $14 million to begin fixing problems at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Another $74 million may be needed in the next 10 to 15 years for further improvements at the wastewater treatment plant. The city has $5.2 million in COVID relief funds available it can use on infrastructure and more money may be available in the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. It is likely that federal and state grants won’t cover the total cost of fixing the system. What is your plan to fund the needed fixes in the sewer system and does that include raising water and sewer rates now? If so, how much should rates be raised to finance these improvements?
Murphy: "There is no short-term solution; this is a long term project. City Council needs to establish a 5-year and 10-year plan for infrastructure needs. Immediate needs should be identified and addressed first. Council should explore any state and/or federal grants that can help with these projects. After all monies are obtained then we will know what the balance is. Raising water and sewer rates should be a last resort."
Walton: "There are financial measures being put in place to concentrate on generational gaps in the environment imposed by the state and federal governments. If we aggressively and strategically collaborate with stakeholders within the community (U.S. Coast Guard, the hospital, the three institutions of higher education, City Council and the Pasquotank commissioners, just to name a few) to collaborate and integrate each individual strategic plan into a universal purposed, focused plan, we could acquire grants and possibly a bond referendum that will sustain all of the community for generations to come. There is power in numbers."
TDA: City Council will be charged with hiring the next city manager. What qualifications would you like to see in the next manager? The current interim manager is scheduled to leave at the end of the year. If a suitable permanent manager can’t be found would you be in favor continuing with a long-term interim?
Walton: "I have always been opposed to having an interim city manager. Remember, it was never a unanimous vote to hire the the past two interim city managers. The last result was a 4-3 vote, and that was absent a council member being present because of a resignation. This was not a popular choice but a choice of those who wanted instability on City Council so they could control the agendas.
"It's just human nature: when a person's expectation has been structured around a certain timeframe, one tends to gauge their efforts around the same timeline. Interim city managers produce interim solutions and interim solutions result in interim results. We need qualified, permanent people in permanent positions to expect positive results."
Murphy: "City manager applicants should possess a master's degree in public administration, or the equivalent of education and experience, and have a minimum of five years experience as a city manager or assistant manager of a city of equal size to Elizabeth City. They need to have a proven track record of solving similar problems facing Elizabeth City. They must possess excellent personnel management skills and be able to work with City Council and city employees to accomplish our goals.
"If a qualified applicant cannot be found I would vote to have a part-time manager in 2023."
TDA: Former interim manager Ralph Clark in a farewell memo said that the “divisiveness” and “constant bickering” is keeping City Council from more important work. Is Clark right and if so how can City Council better work together on issues facing the city?
Murphy: "Yes, (former) interim City Manager Clark was 100% right. If anyone has attended or witnessed a City Council meeting in the past year they know this is true. City Council is elected to conduct city business as a team, not to have personal agendas or special interests. Council members have to put personal differences aside and do what is best for the city. I learned early in life you do not have to like the people you work with but you have to work together to get the task at hand accomplished."
Walton: "(Former) interim City Manager Clark proves why a city should not continue hiring interim personnel. They expect full-time pay but you get part-time results.
"Divisiveness comes from interim results. Clark was more a follower than a leader. He continued to do exactly what certain council members wanted him to do. He stated his first task was to correct finances. However, his first task was to promote certain people in finance by giving them an unwarranted raise. The problem still exists. These persons were the same people who were instrumental in the investigation of a prior city manager in which nothing was found to justify the manager's termination.
"In February, I asked Clark how many hours it would take to finish an audit. He replied, "40 hours," which we know is a week. Until today, May 13th, it has not been completed. There was no reliability in his words. The best thing Mr. Clark can do is stay in the city he lives in and go to the golf course and enjoy his permanent retirement.
"Hopefully this election will replace (council) members and will control those installed with selfish-motivated visions that do not include the entire community as their top priority. Remember, without the right people in place, nothing will happen positive going forward."