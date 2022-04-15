Five local counties where 42 people died from opioid overdoses in 2020 will receive nearly $5.5 million from the national opioid settlement with three pharmaceutical distributors and a major drug maker.
Last July, distributors McKesson, Cardinal and AmerisourceBergen along with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $26 billion to communities across the nation. The money will settle opioid-related lawsuits filed by local governments against the four companies.
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein joined other attorneys general from across the country in seeking the settlement. The state is receiving $750 million, which will be distributed to the state’s 100 counties plus several large municipalities over the next 18 years.
The settlement money must be used for opioid remedies such as the prevention, treatment and abatement of opioid abuse and addiction.
Stein’s office said Pasquotank County is receiving the largest chunk of money in the local area: almost $2.5 million over the next 18 years. Currituck County will receive $1.2 million, Chowan $758,000, Perquimans $720,000 and Camden $470,000.
“Local governments will start receiving their share of that money in the coming months,” said Stein Communications and Policy Coordinator Greg Sabin. “This is a milestone in the fight against the opioid epidemic and Attorney General Stein is calling on residents to share their thoughts on best uses for the funds with their commissioners.”
Stein said the settlement requires full transparency on how the funds are spent to battle the opioid crisis and how effective those strategies are.
“We want the money to have the maximum impact so that more lives will be saved,” Stein said. “This settlement money represents a transformative tool in our fight against the opioid epidemic.”
Pasquotank will receive almost $300,000 in two installments this year and the rest in single payments over the next 17 years.
“Beginning in 2023, we will receive an annual payment each year ranging from $200,420 down to $106,525 for the last seven years,” said Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett.
Hammett said Pasquotank is currently exploring options for how to use the funds.
“There are restrictions associated with the funds, and we are awaiting final guidance,” Hammett said.
County Commissioner Barry Overman sits on the Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services board and said calls for opioid overdoses continue to rise.
“Our (EMS) call volume is steadily increasing, and it (opioid calls) has definitely been one of the major upticks,” Overman said. “It breaks my heart that this crisis has creeped into our community. This is some big money that can help with the opioid crisis.”
Overman, who now works at the N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshall after spending 30 years with the Elizabeth City Fire Department, said he would like to see some money allocated to the local EMS Paramedicine program.
Part of that program has EMS personnel following up with overdose victims to help them with addiction problems.
“It’s a really great program,” Overman said. “After the (overdose) event, a paramedic will go and visit this person to help with intervention to try and make sure they don’t have another episode, another EMS call. To have some funding to increase our efforts is going to be tremendous.”
Currituck will receive almost $150,000 this year, Chowan $95,00, Perquimans almost $90,000 while Camden is slated to get almost $50,000.
Stein is encouraging commissioners in the five counties to work with other local leaders and residents on how to best use the settlement money.
A website called ncopioidsettlement.org states that in 2020, 16 people in Pasquotank died from an opioid overdose while that number was 13 in Currituck. Perquimans had seven opioid deaths in 2020 while Camden and Chowan had three each.
Almost 3,000 people across the state died of an opioid overdose in 2020.
Statistics on the website also show that Perquiman’s overdose death rate is ranked a above the national average per 100,000 people. Pasquotank and Currituck are at the average while Camden and Chowan are below the average.
“Now is the time to decide on proven, effective strategies to address the opioid epidemic,” Stein said.