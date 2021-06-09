Unemployment fell in all five area counties in April, dipping the area’s jobless rate to 4.2% — territory it hasn’t been since the pandemic began in March 2020.
N.C. Department of Commerce data released last week also shows the total number of people seeking jobless benefits in Pasquotank, Currituck, Camden, Perquimans and Chowan counties fell by 212 in April to 1,940.
The data also show, however, the number of employed workers fell for a second straight month, slipping by 135 to 45,413. Only two counties — Perquimans and Camden — reported increases in their workforce.
Statewide, the number of people seeking jobless benefits decreased in April for the seventh straight month, falling by more than 11,269 to 217,379 for a seasonally unadjusted rate of 4.4%. The state’s labor force, meanwhile, fell by 4,935 to 4.7 million.
According to the Commerce data, all five area counties reported decreases in their number of unemployed persons in April, with Pasquotank and Currituck responsible for more than 80 percent of the decrease.
Camden and Currituck continued to be the only area counties with jobless rates lower than the state rate. However, Chowan, with a 4.5% rate, and Perquimans, with a 4.6% rate, were close.
Both Camden and Currituck also continued to post the lowest jobless rates in the area, with Camden’s falling to 3.4% and Currituck’s to 3.8%. Camden’s rate was again the state’s fourth lowest in April, behind Orange, Chatham and Watauga counties. Currituck’s was the state’s 26th lowest, up from 41st lowest in March.
Currituck and Pasquotank both recorded the area’s largest jobless drop by percentage. Currituck’s rate fell .6% to 3.8% while Pasquotank’s fell by .5% to 4.7%. Both counties’ rates were dramatically different from April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading across the region. Currituck’s rate then was 13.7% and Pasquotank’s was 12.2%
Elizabeth City’s April unemployment rate also fell by .5%, dipping to 4.4%. That, too, was dramatically different from a year ago, when the city’s jobless rate was 11.4%.
The unemployment rates in Chowan, Perquimans and Camden in April were also dramatically different from a year ago. Chowan’s 4.5% was nearly half what it was — 8.6% — in April 2020. Perquimans’ 4.6% was more than 6% less than its 10.9% rate a year ago. And Camden’s 3.4% was nearly 6% less than its 9.3% rate in April 2020.
Pasquotank again reported the area’s largest numerical decrease in jobless claims in April: 95. Residents filing unemployment claims in the county dropped to 773. The county’s workforce, however, decreased by an area-high 104 to 16,489.
Currituck reported the area’s second-largest numerical decrease in jobless claims: 76. Its number of residents filing unemployment claims dropped to 534. Its workforce also declined, slipping by 46 workers to 13,882.
Chowan reported 251 jobless claims in April, 18 fewer than in March. Its workforce also declined by 36 workers to 5,519.
Perquimans reported 226 jobless claims in April, 11 fewer than in March. Its workforce was the one of only two in the five counties to grow, rising by 42 to 4,911.
Camden reported 12 fewer jobless claims in April — 156 — than in March. Its workforce also grew by nine workers to 4,612.
According to the Commerce Department, unemployment fell in 91 counties in April. In addition, 75 counties — including all five area counties — reported rates of 5 percent or lower. By comparison, only 69 counties reported a rate that low in March.
Also for the second straight month, no county had a jobless rate of 10 percent or more in April. Scotland County had the state’s highest unemployment rate: 8.5%. Orange County had the lowest: 3%.