With three hours still left to go, more than 10,700 in-person ballots had been in today's election in Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans counties as of 4 p.m.

In Pasquotank, 3,427 in-person votes had been cast in the county's nine precincts as of 4 p.m. In Camden, the figure was 1,386 at the county's three polling sites as of 4 p.m. In Currituck, the figure was 2,354 as of 10 a.m. A 4 p.m. update was not available. 