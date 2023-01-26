ECSU Eisenhower fellows

Dr. Kuldeep Rawat (center), dean of science, aviation, health and technology at Elizabeth City State University, poses with ECSU's 2023 Dwight David Eisenhower Transportation Fellowship Program Fellows (l-r) Jonathon Huber, Danny Clipper, Chancellor Huggins and Etavian Stokes at the 2023 Transportation Research Board annual conference in Washington, D.C., earlier this month.

 Photo courtesy ECSU

Five Elizabeth City State University students — four undergraduates and one graduate student — will receive a combined $35,000 in research fellowships after being named to the 2023 Dwight David Eisenhower Transportation Fellowship Program.

The four undergraduates are Jonathon Huber, a senior majoring in aviation science/unmanned aircraft systems, who received $10,000; Chancellor Higgens, a senior majoring in engineering technology, who received $8,500; Danny Clipper, a senior majoring in aviation science/unmanned aircraft systems, who received $5,500; and Etavian Stokes, a sophomore majoring in aviation science, who received $4,000.