Dr. Kuldeep Rawat (center), dean of science, aviation, health and technology at Elizabeth City State University, poses with ECSU's 2023 Dwight David Eisenhower Transportation Fellowship Program Fellows (l-r) Jonathon Huber, Danny Clipper, Chancellor Huggins and Etavian Stokes at the 2023 Transportation Research Board annual conference in Washington, D.C., earlier this month.
Five Elizabeth City State University students — four undergraduates and one graduate student — will receive a combined $35,000 in research fellowships after being named to the 2023 Dwight David Eisenhower Transportation Fellowship Program.
The four undergraduates are Jonathon Huber, a senior majoring in aviation science/unmanned aircraft systems, who received $10,000; Chancellor Higgens, a senior majoring in engineering technology, who received $8,500; Danny Clipper, a senior majoring in aviation science/unmanned aircraft systems, who received $5,500; and Etavian Stokes, a sophomore majoring in aviation science, who received $4,000.
Shanee Hamilton, a first-year graduate student seeking a master's degree in science, received $7,000, according to ECSU.
The research fellowships were awarded by the Federal Highway Administration, an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation, and are designed to attract and retain top talent in the transportation industry, ECSU said in a press release. The fellowships are also designed to encourage transportation professionals to seek advanced degrees.
According to Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, dean of science, aviation, health and technology and principal investigator for the Eisenhower Transportation Fellowship grant at ECSU, each of the Eisenhower fellows will complete a research project for which they'll be mentored by ECSU faculty.
Four of the fellows attended the 2023 Transportation Research Board's annual conference earlier this month in Washington, D.C., and presented their research posters, ECSU said. The TRB conference is one of the largest transportation-related conferences in the world, according to ECSU.
“Attending the 2023 TRB Annual Conference was an excellent opportunity to present our research, as well as see much of the transportation research being done around the world,” Huber, one of the ECSU fellows said in a press release. “The conference gave me perspective on the diversity of topics being researched in the transportation sector.”
According to Rawat, the fellows got to network with other Eisenhower fellows at the conference as well as transportation policymakers and experts and representatives of federal and state agencies. They also participated in workshops and presentations on a wide range of emerging transportation topics.