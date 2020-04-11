Five prison inmates at Pasquotank Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in isolation from other inmates, Pasquotank-Camden's emergency management director says.
Meanwhile, Pasquotank's total number of lab-confirmed novel coronavirus cases as of Saturday morning had risen to 15, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website. The county was reporting 11 cases on Friday.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders said in a press release Saturday that five inmates at PCI had tested positive for the respiratory disease as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The inmates are being isolated from other inmates are being cared for by prison medical staff in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Saunders said. None of the five inmates has required hospitalization
Elsewhere in the region, Chowan and Perquimans have reported additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday. Perquimans now has four cases and Chowan has three.
Chowan also reported Friday that a county first responder had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.
That raises the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the region to 45, according to the DHHS website.
Those numbers don't include Dare County and Washington County, which are served by different health departments. Washington is reporting 15 cases and one death, while Dare is reporting 10 and one death, according to DHHS. Dare officials, however, say the county has 13 cases of the virus.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning was 4,312, an increase of more than 400 since Friday. In addition, six more COVID-19 patients have died, raising the state's total to 80. Two of those deaths were in Bertie and Hertford counties.
DHHS also reported Saturday that 362 novel coronavirus patients remain hospitalized — an increase of more than 200 from Friday — and that 60,393 COVID-19 reported tests have been performed in the state. That's an increase from Friday of more than 2,500 tests.