Organizers are expecting about 50,000 people to attend the N.C. Potato Festival over the three days of the annual event that kicks off Friday. The festival, a fundraiser for Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., is billed as a fun-filled, family festival that celebrates one of northeastern North Carolina’s largest crops: potatoes.
Last year’s three-day Potato Festival attracted around 51,000 visitors, up from the estimated 35,000 who attended in 2019. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s 2023 Potato Festival theme is “Healthcare,” which is a nod to the area’s growing healthcare industry. Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is one of the festival’s major sponsors this year.
The festival’s mascot will be Mr. Potato Doctor with Patient Tots.
SAMC spokeswoman Randi Camaiore said sponsoring this year’s healthcare-themed Potato Festival is a perfect way for the hospital to celebrate with the community.
“The Potato Festival is always a wonderful event, and we’re grateful to provide partnership support,” Camaiore said. “We continue to have a strong presence in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County, and are excited to open our medical office building and Sentara Cancer Care Center in the coming months.”
Florida-based Deggeler Amusements will again provide carnival rides and other midway activities. It introduced an automated ticketing system last year that allows people to use a credit or debit card at a kiosk to purchase ride tickets.
The midway will be open on Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The festival also features the National Potato Peeling Contest, Little Miss Tater Tot Contest, Cornhole tournament, antique tractor and potato equipment displays, an auto show and bike show and entertainment all three days on multiple stages.
The Potato Peeling contest and the Little Miss Tater Tot contest will both be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20.
The main stage will feature 18 musical performances over the three days, including nine on Saturday.
Country artist SJ McDonald is the featured act on Friday at 8:30 p.m. McDonald, who is from Virginia, plays frequently at venues around Nashville and across the country with her band and her debut album was released in 2021.
The Richmond-based party band Inside Out is the featured act for Saturday’s dance party at 8 p.m. The 10-member band’s website describes the group as a “high energy party band playing the best in all genres of dance music.”
The country duo The Dryes will be the featured act on Sunday at 4 p.m. The married duo of Katelyn and Derek Dryes performed last fall in “Season 22 of NBC’s The Voice.”
There will be a beer and wine garden all three days of the event. Hours are 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
There will also be free French fries on Saturday while supplies last.
ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant told county commissioners last month that last year’s event generated 480 overnight stays by attendees and vendors, and had an economic impact of almost $304,000 on the county. She said $8,188 in local sales taxes were collected as a result of the festival.