Organizers are expecting about 50,000 people to attend the N.C. Potato Festival over the three days of the annual event that kicks off Friday. The festival, a fundraiser for Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., is billed as a fun-filled, family festival that celebrates one of northeastern North Carolina’s largest crops: potatoes.

