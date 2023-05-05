COA nursing

Michelle McGrath, seen here receiving her nursing pin upon her graduation from College of The Albemarle’s Associate Degree in Nursing program in 2012, is now an instructor in COA’s practical nursing program. COA’s ADN program turns 50 this year, and to celebrate the community college will hold an anniversary pinning ceremony at the Performing Arts Center Tuesday at 6 p.m.

 Photo courtesy College of The Albemarle

College of The Albemarle is observing the 50th anniversary of its Associate Degree Nursing program with a celebratory pinning ceremony next week.

COA graduated its first class in associate degree nursing, or ADN, in 1974.