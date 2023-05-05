College of The Albemarle is observing the 50th anniversary of its Associate Degree Nursing program with a celebratory pinning ceremony next week.
COA graduated its first class in associate degree nursing, or ADN, in 1974.
Robin Harris, director of health sciences at COA, explained that the event at the college’s Performing Arts Center will celebrate both the nursing program at COA and nursing in general. Nurses went through difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tuesday’s event will be a way of celebrating a new era for nursing that is emerging, she said.
Katie Miller, director of COA’s Associate Degree Nursing program, pointed out that technology over the past five decades has made a big difference in how both health care and education are delivered.
“How we deliver that care to patients continues to progress over time,” Harris noted.
“But the art of nursing has not changed,” Miller said.
Harris agreed that the caring and compassion at the heart of nursing has remained constant.
“Those are things that are important in nursing throughout time,” she said.
Harris said Mildred Montag, a national advocate for educating registered nurses at community colleges, pushed the issue nationally during the 1960s. COA was among the first community colleges in North Carolina to train registered nurses.
COA President Jack Bagwell noted that in today’s health care world, nurses play a pivotal role in patient care.
“We have had an excellent program for 50-plus years,” he said.
And that’s not just Bagwell’s opinion.
In 2021, COA’s associate degree in nursing program was rated number one in North Carolina by RegisteredNursing.org. The website reviewed 82 schools in the state and ranked the top 30, with COA leading the list.
COA’s ADN program has also appeared among RegisteredNursing.org’s top five nursing programs for the past several years, and was also ranked number one in 2018.
In 2022, the ADN program’s graduates again had a 100% passing rate on the National Council Licensure Examination in their first attempt, the seventh time that’s happened since 2010.
Bagwell said he is proud of the quality of nursing education that COA has always delivered. Wilma Harris, the program’s first director, and others built a great program, he said.
“We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us,” Bagwell said.
Bagwell said he expects new and better things in the years to come as COA’s new $25 million Health Sciences Simulation Center is built on the Elizabeth City campus in the next couple of years.
Harris said the “secret ingredient” in COA’s recipe for success in educating nurses is its students. Students come to the program with heart, caring, compassion and a desire to serve others, she said.
“We may have honed it a little bit, but they came with that desire to serve others,” Harris said.
Mike Whitehurst, a 2010 COA graduate in associate degree nursing who became a nurse practitioner in 2019, credits a lot of his professional success to the education he received at COA.
“I wanted to continue learning and that was just the logical next step,” said Whitehurst, who attended nursing school at COA from 2008-10.
“COA’s program is very rigorous and it is rigorous for a reason,” Whitehurst said. “If you look at the success that the graduates have you can trace that directly back to the level of organization and the amount of work that you have to put into it in those two years.”
Whitehurst said the program teaches skills that allow you to be very successful early on after graduation.
About a year after finishing his bachelor of science in nursing, Whitehurst taught in the ADN program at COA.
When he was teaching he always heard from the health care facilities in the community how in-demand COA graduates are.
“It’s really a testament to what the COA program is all about,” he said.
In 2011 Whitehurst enrolled in an online bachelor of science in nursing program at Western Carolina University. He later found a nurse practitioner master’s program focused on acute care that met his needs.
Whitehurst now works at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center as a neurology nurse practitioner. Prior to that, he worked at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center in general neurology as a nurse and then as a nurse practitioner.
Miller noted that a majority of the ADN graduates from COA work in the local community.
Harris agreed.
“This is one of the things that community college nursing programs are known for,” she said.
Harris said COA’s graduates make a difference across the college’s seven-county service area.
“Every nurse that we create has an exponential impact on the life of our communities,” Harris said.
COA’s associate degree in nursing pinning ceremony will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. A pinning ceremony for COA’s medical assisting degree program will be held Monday, also at 6 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held in the college’s Performing Arts Center.
Sponsors of Tuesday’s 50th anniversary celebration include Sentara, ECU Health Chowan, and the COA Alumni Association.